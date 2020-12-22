A train carrying crude oil has derailed near Custer, Whatcom County, and everyone within a half-mile of Custer should evacuate immediately, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The train derailed around 11:40 a.m., BNSF Railway said in a tweet. Between three to five tank cars derailed, sparking a fire toward the end of the train.

Interstate 5 is closed between Grandview Road and Birch Bay Lynden Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

This breaking news post will be updated.