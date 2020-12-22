A train carrying crude oil has derailed near Custer, Whatcom County, and everyone within a half-mile of Custer should evacuate immediately, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The train derailed around 11:40 a.m., BNSF Railway said in a tweet. Between three to five tank cars derailed, sparking a fire toward the end of the train.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said 1:15 p.m. that officials are the process of evacuating everyone within a half-mile of 7500 Portal Way. The area should be avoided.

Sheriff Bill Ello said he doesn’t believe anyone was injured, including the driver of the train. A HAZMAT team is on the scene to manage the toxic impacts of the crude oil.

Interstate 5 is closed between Grandview Road and Birch Bay Lynden Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.Travelers should expect this closure to last through the day, said WSDOT spokesperson Joe Calabro. Officials do not yet have an estimated time for when lanes will reopen. The Custer rest area is also closed.

“If you don’t have to travel through the area, please don’t. If you do, use an alternate route,” he said.

Advertising

WSDOT is advising drivers to use Sumas or Lynden Border Crossing if headed to the Canadian border.

“Freight travelers can still use Highway 548 to get to the Blaine crossing, but there is going to be extra traffic headed up that way, I would imagine,” he said.

Jenny Reich, a longtime Custer resident and owner of Whimsy Art Glass, was preparing to open her glass shop Tuesday afternoon when she was caught by surprise. She was so accustomed to the noises and shaking that accompany living close to a rail line that she doesn’t notice the trains anymore.

“But all of a sudden it was a really big noise, and everything was shaking,” said Reich.

A plume of black smoke obscured the view out of her window. A derailed train carrying crude oil had caught fire.Shortly after emergency personnel arrived to the scene, Reich was advised to evacuate her business. She grabbed her wallet, keys, and dog and hit the road.

This breaking news post will be updated.