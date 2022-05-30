By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- This May ranks as Seattle's wettest since 1948
- Group doorbells WA homes, searching for illegal voters and drawing complaints VIEW
- Get ready for possible once-in-a-lifetime meteor storm Monday
- Weather's unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up
- Seattle EMT killed in Ship Canal Bridge crash 'had such promise,' aspired to become a doctor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.