Pacific Highway South was closed for several hours early Thursday after a man was hit by a car on the highway in Federal Way, according to police. He later died from his injuries.
Patrol officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at a gas station at 35505 Pacific Highway South around 2:30 a.m., said Federal Way Police Department Commander Kurt Schwan.
According to Schwan, the 42-year-old man had run into traffic. Schwan said the driver involved cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.