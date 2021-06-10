Pacific Highway South was closed for several hours early Thursday after a man was hit by a car on the highway in Federal Way, according to police. He later died from his injuries.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at a gas station at 35505 Pacific Highway South around 2:30 a.m., said Federal Way Police Department Commander Kurt Schwan.

According to Schwan, the 42-year-old man had run into traffic. Schwan said the driver involved cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.