SEATTLE — Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards says a traffic control company has agreed to pay more than $250,000 to settle wage theft allegations.

Officials alleged that Traffic Management Industries failed to pay its workers for required travel time and failed to consistently provide paid meal and rest breaks between 2017 and 2019. The settlement will be split among 244 workers.

The company said it disagreed with the allegations and takes its obligations seriously, and it is glad the matter has been resolved.

Steven Marchese, director of the Office of Labor Standards, said the case illustrates how workers can lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if violations are left unreported.

Traffic Management Industries has more than 1,000 workers worldwide, including in the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, the mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, and throughout California.