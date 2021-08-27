A collision on the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Highway 599 near Tukwila trapped motorists on the ramp and created quite the Friday morning traffic mess.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. and blocked all lanes of travel, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Washington State Patrol and Incident Response Team crews are directing drivers back up the ramp to get out of the boondoggle and back on the freeway.