A crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Southcenter is blocking several lanes Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The crash, which occurred south of Interstate 405, has traffic on the freeway backed up about five miles, according to WSDOT’s traffic cameras.
WSDOT said the block will require “a couple of tows” and that travelers should expect delays.
