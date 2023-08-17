WILDFIRES

This wildfire season, we’re tracking the location of active wildfires throughout the Pacific Northwest.

In Washington, the wildfire season typically runs from June to September and particularly affects the region east of the Cascades, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. This year, above normal fire potential is predicted to stretch into October for Western Washington and Oregon.

While there is a high risk of wildfires throughout Oregon, the central, southwest and northeast parts of the state are typically most affected.

AIR QUALITY

Wildfires also affect air quality — both near the blazes and throughout the region.

Larger and more intense wildfires are creating the potential for greater smoke production and chronic exposures in the U.S., particularly in the West.

Check the air quality level and fine particulate matter concentration in your area here:

Fine particulate matter, the main pollutant in wildfire smoke, is made up of tiny, unburned particles from incinerated materials suspended in the air. They may include particles of acids, inorganic compounds, organic chemicals, soot, metals or soil. They are several times finer than human hair and are easily ingested deep into the lungs and bloodstream, which can impair vital organs.

Exposure to wildfire smoke has been associated with a range of health concerns – from eye and respiratory tract irritation to more serious conditions like bronchitis, heart failure and even premature death, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Children, pregnant people and older adults are especially vulnerable.

Wildfire smoke is known to increase hospital visits, the EPA observed. When the Eagle Creek fire blanketed the greater Portland area with smoke in 2017, there were 20% more asthma-related visits to the region’s emergency rooms and urgent care facilities.