The town house is fully engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.

Seattle firefighters battled a blaze in a town house under construction in Fremont early Thursday, bringing it under control shortly before sunrise.

The fire ripped through a three-unit town house, causing the most damage to the one in the center, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said. The building is in the 4200 block of Winslow Place North, the department tweeted earlier. The structure was engulfed in flames as firefighters poured on water from the exterior, according to the tweet at 5:33 a.m.

The incident was called in at 5:16 a.m., and was almost completely extinguished by 6:40, Tinsley said. Firefighters were able to keep most of the damage contained in the center unit due to the structure’s firewalls, she said.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause, she added.