The town house is fully engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.

Share story

By

Seattle firefighters are battling a blaze in a town house under construction in Fremont.

The town house is in the 4200 block of Winslow Place North, according to a department tweet. The structure is engulfed in flames as firefighters pour on water from the exterior.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

 

 

Seattle Times staff