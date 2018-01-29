Everett firefighters rescued the 2-year-old child and another victim and one firefighter sustained a minor hand injury in the blaze.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say twin girls have been pulled from an apartment fire in Everett.

The Everett Fire Department says firefighters were called Monday to an apartment fire with a report of children inside.

Everett Fire Marshal LeRoy McNulty told The Daily Herald that a state fire marshal happened to be in the area, saw smoke and rushed to get people out.

McNulty says the fire appeared to have started in a first floor unit where a woman lives with her children. He says the woman had stepped outside briefly.

The fire department says the toddlers were rescued and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before they were taken to Harborview Medical Center. KOMO-TV reports a hospital spokeswoman said one child was in satisfactory condition and the other was in serious condition. Both were in intensive care.

One firefighter sustained a minor hand injury.

Authorities are investigating.

