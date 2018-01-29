Everett firefighters rescued the 2-year-old child and another victim and one firefighter sustained a minor hand injury in the blaze.

Share story

By
The Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say twin girls have been pulled from an apartment fire in Everett.

The Everett Fire Department says firefighters were called Monday to an apartment fire with a report of children inside.

Everett Fire Marshal LeRoy McNulty told The Daily Herald that a state fire marshal happened to be in the area, saw smoke and rushed to get people out.

McNulty says the fire appeared to have started in a first floor unit where a woman lives with her children. He says the woman had stepped outside briefly.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The fire department says the toddlers were rescued and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before they were taken to Harborview Medical Center. KOMO-TV reports a hospital spokeswoman said one child was in satisfactory condition and the other was in serious condition. Both were in intensive care.

One firefighter sustained a minor hand injury.

Authorities are investigating.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

The Associated Press