A Seattle toddler’s condition has improved from critical to serious condition, though the 2-year-old remains in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said Wednesday.

The girl was among four people injured by gunfire in a Central District parking lot on Sunday. The three other people were adult males who, by Monday afternoon, had been treated for their injuries and released.

Seattle police said the four victims were taken to the hospital by private cars after the Sunday afternoon shooting near 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

“The suspects reportedly approached a business parking lot on foot from 23rd Avenue and then fired toward the east into the parking lot,” police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not reported any arrests.