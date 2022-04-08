A 2-year-old died after falling out of a moving vehicle and being struck by another in an apparent accident on 19th Avenue Southeast near 112th Street in Everett on Monday afternoon, according to Everett police.

Detectives are still investigating how the child fell, said Everett police Officer Kerby Duncan.

Police spoke to the driver, who remained at the scene and will not face criminal charges, Duncan said.

Officials closed 19th Avenue Southeast south of 112th Street for a few hours, reopening the area around 6 p.m.