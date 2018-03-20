Share story

By
The Associated Press

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.

The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child’s father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family’s trailer.

Investigators say although the father barricaded the door, the boys were gone when he woke up.

Hatcher says the father looked along the riverbank and pulled the boy out of a culvert, starting CPR with a neighbor’s help.

The 3-year-old went to a neighboring house. He wasn’t hurt.

Deputies arrived and took over CPR before medics took the child to the hospital.

Hatcher says the boy died around 5:15 p.m.

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

