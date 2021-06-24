This might scramble your brain: Today is the 90th anniversary of the day a record-breaking, 7,200-egg omelet was cooked in a gigantic frying pan in Southwest Washington, according to The Seattle Times’ archives.

Perhaps Chehalis residents were still flipping out over their success a few years earlier at baking what was touted as the world’s largest strawberry shortcake. About 10,000 of them gathered on July 24, 1931, with an 8-foot-wide frying pan that weighed nearly half a ton, HistoryLink reports. Then they got crackin’.

What happened next raises a few questions, naturally:

How do you grease the pan for such an occasion? You climb into it with slabs of bacon strapped to your feet, toting a supersized spatula, photo evidence reveals.

How do you cook this monstrosity? Over an open-air oven, made with 3,000 bricks just for this occasion, HistoryLink tells us.

What happens to an 8-foot pan when it’s no longer needed? It went on display at the Puyallup Fair, then it headed to Long Beach, where residents cooked an enormous fritter with 200 pounds of clams, according to HistoryLink.

And, of course … was Chehalis’ famed omelet any good? Apparently so. The crowd ate the entire thing and found it “light as a feather,” according to a Seattle Times story published a few days later.

In honor of that egg-stra special achievement, here are a few omelet recipes:

Haven’t gotten enough of eggs yet? You could head to Winlock, Lewis County, to ogle an egg billed as the world’s largest by RoadsideAmerica.com. It perches atop a 10-foot steel pole in the center of town.