“Boys will be boys.”

That message, taught at a very young age from kids’ T-shirts to the mouths of adults, takes what is actually nurture and socialization and tries to convince us it’s the natural order.

Lately I have been thinking a lot about the roots of violence in our culture and, in particular, the pervasive grip of messages that treat aggression as a normal response to fear.

In the wake of seemingly nonstop examples of people — nearly all cisgender men — using violence as a first resort, we need to ask ourselves some deeper questions about what we are teaching men and boys about how to process their emotions and address conflict without causing harm. Cisgender means a person whose gender is exclusively the one they were assigned at birth.

Men were responsible for 88% of homicides where the killer was known in 2017, according to a paper by Hayley Lawrence, with guns being the most common tool used.

Are men just naturally more violent? Less able to control their impulses? I would argue no, our culture teaches men to be this way, and all of us pay the price. The culture that teaches that boys can’t help but be violent can be summed up by the term “toxic masculinity.”

From a definition from The Conversation, toxic masculinity is “​​represented by qualities such as violence, dominance, emotional illiteracy, sexual entitlement, and hostility to femininity.”

Advertising

Despite the efforts of second- and third-wave feminists to expand our ideas of gender, break down rigid binaries and give women and other marginalized genders more space to live freely (and shift expectations of cis men), it seems we are regressing.

You see it with the incredible popularity of “manosphere” thought leaders like Jordan Peterson and Andrew Tate, who take very different approaches but at their core, believe patriarchal roles for men and women should be preserved for the sake of all that is good and “natural” in our society.

You see it with the ascension of former president and once-again presidential candidate Donald Trump, who unabashedly embraces scorn and disrespect for women. Among innumerable other examples, a video of him bragging about grabbing women by their genitals was published during his first campaign and, just last week, in an 1990s incident that mirrored his boast, he was found liable for sexual assault. The day after the verdict, he doubled down on CNN, mocking his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, once again.

While about half the country has been rightly horrified by Trump’s bald disdain for women and his rejection of the most basic norms of behavior, the other half pretty much shrugged its shoulders and said “boys will be boys,” a not-so-tacit endorsement of toxic masculinity at the highest level of government.

But there are efforts across the country to chart a different course.

As NBC reported last year, initiatives like the Minnesota group Men as Peacemakers and a national program called Cure Violence, encourage young men and boys to find healthier ways to express their feelings.

Advertising

One of the cultural touchstones I have appreciated on this subject has been Apple TV’s hit series “Ted Lasso,” which for three seasons has gently and humorously subverted toxic masculinity from within the milieu of a British soccer team. Throughout the show, men learn to be vulnerable, get mental health support and express their love and support for each other. It’s unlike any popular media I have seen.

Locally, Seattle author Sonora Jha wrote a memoir, “How to Raise a Feminist Son,” which tackled some of these issues, exploring her own journey to instill a different set of values in her child than what our culture might dictate. She writes about trying to build an intersectional “feminist village,” within our white-dominated city.

My friend, Lola E. Peters, also wrote about her frustration with men and guns, writing in the South Seattle Emerald, “I’m tired of hearing about men using guns as a way to soothe their egos, end arguments, or force others to do their bidding. … It’s okay to get angry or feel hurt. It’s not okay to victimize others based on those feelings. We need to start acknowledging the men of courage who do the truly difficult things in life. We need to start calling out the cowards.”

I am grateful to these thought leaders for speaking up and challenging us to do better. But we also need men to speak up, too.

Where are the groups of men who are gathering to interrupt and subvert toxic masculinity in our culture? Where are the men modeling healthy emotional development and coping skills? Where are the men who are talking about how reproductive justice is something they should take ownership of as well? Where are the cis heterosexual men standing up for transgender and queer people? If those efforts are happening on a wider scale, I wish they were more visible and I would love to know more about them.

As Jha wrote, change is possible.

“We can snuff out toxic masculinity, which is defined as a cultural concept of manliness that glorifies stoicism, strength, virility, dominance, and violence, and that is socially maladaptive or harmful to boys’ own mental health,” Jha wrote in her book. “We can build a gentle and vital masculinity from the ground up. We can raise our children without gender stereotypes, perhaps even without gender binaries, so that they are free to experience and express the whole spectrum of human emotion.”