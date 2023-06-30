If you’re flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the next few days, you’ll run into what the Transportation Security Administration is projecting to be record passenger volumes at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Millions of Americans — 17.7 million, to be exact — will be taking to the skies over the Fourth of July holiday period. Friday is expected to mark the busiest day in the stretch, with a projected 2.82 million passengers passing through TSA, the agency said.

That figure would surpass the country’s current single-day travel record set on June 16, when TSA screened nearly 2.8 million passengers. It would also pass the peak Independence Day holiday travel day set July 7, 2019, when TSA screened 2.79 million passengers, the agency said.

TSA is expecting the busy holiday travel period to stretch through July 5 this year.

At Sea-Tac Airport, passenger volume is expected to surpass 2019 levels, said Sea-Tac spokesperson Perry Cooper. Volume at the airport is expected to be about 24% higher than last year.

Mirroring national travel projections, passenger volume at Sea-Tac was also projected to peak Friday with over 73,000 outbound passengers expected to travel through security checkpoints and a total of 200,000 departing, arriving and connecting, Cooper said.

If Friday’s projections are reached, it would mark the busiest day ever at Sea-Tac, a record the airport was preparing for but did not break last week. The airport’s busiest day on record is Aug. 16, 2019, with 72,154 outbound passengers.

“For the summer, however, we do expect to break that 2019 record day sometime between now and the end of August, and we might do it a couple of times,” Cooper said.

In general, the airport recommends arriving at least two hours before domestic travel and three hours before international travel. Travelers should be in the terminal by those times, Cooper said.

Travelers should take into account how long it will take them to park or arrive, whether by using off-site parking and a shuttle, parking in the garage, getting dropped off or taking light rail.

After peaking, Sea-Tac Airport volume is expected to wane slightly by Tuesday, Cooper said, with around 60,000 outbound passengers expected each day through the Fourth of July.

“Next weekend, we’ll be right back to busy as summer travel numbers continue,” Cooper said, as the numbers of expected outbound passengers Thursday and Friday rebound into the 70,000 range.

Passenger volume at Sea-Tac this summer is expected to near 2019 levels, but volume this year is projected to be 5% less compared to 2019.

“At this point, we’re expecting 2024 to be back to pre-pandemic levels,” Cooper said.

Here are some recommendations from the Port of Seattle to make your airport travel more predictable and efficient — and the best part is, they’re free!

Before you arrive

To stay up to date on flight delays and cancellations, visit portseattle.org/sea-tac/flight-status. Passengers can also check daily airport delays and cancellations on tracking website FlightAware.

To check weather conditions at Sea-Tac, the National Weather Service, which has a station at the airport, shares the latest conditions and forecast on its website.

If you’re driving to Sea-Tac, consider downloading the Washington State Department of Transportation app, available on iOS and Android platforms. The app will show you the best route to take and updates on traffic conditions on all Seattle- and Tacoma-area highways. The app also provides ferry schedules and tolls, mountain pass information and construction updates.

You can also watch the drive cameras on the airport’s website to see how busy Upper Departures Drive and Lower Arrivals Drive are as you plan your drop-off and pickup.

If you haven’t thought about parking, you’re already out of luck. Prebooked parking at the airport was sold out through the Fourth of July as of Friday morning. Prebooking does not reserve a spot but rather allows travelers to prepay for a spot and often get a savings deal compared with the drive-up price. The airport does not offer parking reservations.

If you are considering parking, the airport recommends planning on an extra 45 to 60 minutes to find a spot. There’s a new automated parking guidance system that will help you find a spot with lighting that indicates available stalls.

Saving time at security

SEA Spot Saver is an appointment program available for all Sea-Tac passengers for security screening. Just like CLEAR, Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, the SEA Spot Saver has its own dedicated lane at security checkpoints, so you can skip the general boarding lines.

To use SEA Spot Saver, the airport recommends reserving a time up to 72 hours before your flight because spots are limited. Appointment times are available from one to four hours before departure. If you’re traveling with a group, up to 10 passengers can be booked under one appointment.

Passengers can also sign up at the airport by scanning a QR code on SEA Spot Saver signs.

Then, all you need to do is walk up at your appointment time at your assigned checkpoint to skip the security line. Each appointment has a grace period of 15 minutes.

SEA Spot Saver can be used between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. at checkpoints 2, 3 and 5, which lead to all gates.

The MyTSA app, available on iOS and Android platforms, can help passengers figure out which items you can bring through security and get 24-hour information on how to prepare for and get through the security checkpoint quickly. Travelers can request live assistance from the Transportation Security Administration, verify checkpoint wait times at the airport and sign up for TSA PreCheck through the app.

MyTSA also contains daily tips for getting through security, packing and traveling with children.

At the airport

The FlySEA app is available on iOS and Android platforms. The app allows passengers to:

Check wait times at TSA security checkpoints.

Search for places in the airport like airline clubs and lounges, the massage bar, restaurants, the meditation room and more.

Find arriving and departing flights, verify boarding gates and check if flights are on time.

Capture a photo of your car and the floor, row and space number if you parked in the airport garage.

Calculate your walk time to locations in the airport such as the closest coffee bar or your gate.

Get up-to-the-minute updates on your flight and any changes.

Passengers can text YES1 to 27829 to receive regular updates and alerts on Sea-Tac operations and services. Passengers can also find updates on Sea-Tac’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

To avoid awkwardly maneuvering luggage through long lines at airport restaurants, try Order SEA. With this mobile-ordering service, passengers can order food for pickup from 20 airport restaurants such as McDonald’s, Hachi-Ko, Ballard Brew Hall, Rel’Lish Burger Lounge and Pei Wei.

Passengers can place orders at ordersea.org or on the FlySEA App, pay from a phone and choose a pickup time. Delivery for OrderSEA is now unavailable, but the airport is working on returning this feature.

If you’re looking for a lounge to relax in, Lounge Buddy provides guides and reviews of all of Sea-Tac’s airport and airline lounges. The app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms, will show which lounges passengers have access to and the operating hours and amenities of every lounge. You can make a reservation on the app.