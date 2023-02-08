Love is in the air — and so are Valentine’s Day scams.

Consumers are expected to spend nearly $26 billion for Valentine’s Day this year, making it one of the highest spending years on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

With people celebrating expected to spend an average of $192 on gifts such as flowers, candy, jewelry and an evening out, according to NRF, there are ample opportunities for scammers to get a piece of the holiday pie, too.

If you’re looking to purchase a token of affection for a loved one this year, protect your heart and wallet with these tips from the BBB:

Impostor websites

From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites, impostor websites can look similar to the real thing. Scammers can lift official photos and logos directly from popular websites. Pairing those with seemingly great deals, scammers build attractive sites.

Watch out for these red flags:

Products available at extreme discounts

Sellers requesting customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency

Unreachable customer service

Romance scams

Romance scammers often target people who have experienced a recent breakup or other hardship. Scammers may take advantage of that heartbreak to establish a connection and then begin asking for money.

Watch out for these red flags:

A fast-moving relationship

Never meeting in person

Someone asking for money

Wrong number scam

Responding to a text message from someone who seems to have messaged the wrong number might seem harmless, but it can be bait to bring you into a conversation. If you keep chatting, a scammer may eventually try to get your personal information by directing you to sign up for an adult site.

Watch out for these red flags:

Nonstop messages

The sender directing you to a website

The sender trying to get your personal information

Fake florist scam

Ordering flowers for Valentine’s Day is a popular route. BBB has received many reports of shoppers who thought they were ordering flowers from an online florist, but then either got nothing at all or a disappointing arrangement.

Watch out for these red flags: