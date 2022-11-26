When Washington state public school districts can’t meet a student’s special education needs, they can contract with a nonpublic agency, or NPA. These private schools receive funding from students’ districts, which pay them to provide services outlined in a student’s individualized education program — called an IEP — such as speech-language therapy, occupational therapy or counseling.

NPAs are meant to provide intensive support to students with severe disabilities. For behavioral challenges, staff are typically trained to understand a child’s triggers and head off frustrations before they escalate.

This aspect of the special education system can be complicated for parents and guardians to navigate, but there are resources to make it easier. We talked with advocates, lawyers and experts to help parents understand their rights and options.

What should parents know about the NPA system in Washington?

NPAs are one option a school district may consider when a student requires additional support. The student’s IEP team — which includes parents, teachers and other school district representatives — works through the placement process, considering what the student’s needs are and how to meet them.

The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction provides information about individual NPAs in Washington, including links and school contact information. Currently, 38 in-state NPAs are approved by OSPI. The state has also approved 52 out-of-state residential NPAs around the country.

When a district and parent are discussing placement, parents can visit the NPA in person. Special education attorney Mary Griffin recommends that parents consider the quantity and quality of staff, the school’s physical setting, the curriculum used, the philosophy around behavior management and how the school communicates with parents.

Individual NPAs aren’t obligated to accept students — they might be full or might have specific admission requirements. The NPA may observe the student in their current school, do an interview with the school or require the student undergo testing before they are accepted. The school district and NPA will then sign a contract that spells out the NPA’s educational responsibilities and the district’s payment to the NPA.

What are parents’ rights when navigating the placement process and advocating for their students?

Family advocate Jerri Clark advises parents to read every document from the district and make sure they understand their student’s IEP. “​​If you don’t understand them, ask for help,” Clark said. “Read and ask until you understand. What is written down is what everyone is accountable for.”

Districts are required to send parents a prior written notice document after they make a decision about a student’s IEP or placement but before they implement any changes. The document will explain what will change with the student’s education or treatment services, when and why. The prior written notice must be sent in the parent’s native language. (Learn more about prior written notice from the Washington State Governor’s Office of the Education Ombuds.)

If parents don’t agree with the school district’s placement decision, they have the right to start the dispute resolution process. Parents can request facilitation or mediation, which are both free and voluntary processes, in which parents and districts can discuss their concerns with a neutral third party.

How can parents file complaints if they experience issues with an NPA?

If parents believe their district or the state has failed to provide appropriate services to a student, they can file a community complaint with OSPI. Examples of complaint topics include failing to implement a student’s IEP or to provide accommodations or transportation, or improperly using restraint and isolation. OSPI can only investigate alleged violations that occurred within the past year. (Learn more about the community complaint option in a video from the nonprofit PAVE.)

Parents can also request a due process hearing, a formal legal proceeding conducted by an administrative law judge. The district must hold a resolution session to try to resolve the dispute within 15 days of a parent’s request. If a parent and district reach an agreement during the resolution session, they must sign a legally binding agreement. Parents have the right to bring an attorney or advocate to the resolution session and the hearing.

If a resolution is not reached, the hearing will move forward and the parent and school district can each present evidence and witnesses. A hearing officer makes a decision based on the facts presented and the law.

(Learn more about due process hearings from the Washington State Governor’s Office of the Education Ombuds.)

What rules do NPAs have to follow regarding restraining and isolating students?

NPAs have to follow the same restraint and isolation rules as Washington state public schools. But unlike public schools, NPAs do not have to routinely report incidents to the state. Restraint and isolation are only allowed as emergency measures, per state law.

Restraint is defined as “physical intervention or force used to control a student, including the use of a restraint device to restrict a student’s freedom of movement.”

is defined as “physical intervention or force used to control a student, including the use of a restraint device to restrict a student’s freedom of movement.” Isolation is defined as “restricting the student alone within a room or any other form of enclosure, from which the student may not leave.”

A school can only restrain or isolate students when their behavior poses an “imminent likelihood of serious harm” to themselves, another person or property. Restraint or isolation cannot be used as a form of discipline or punishment.

If a student is restrained or isolated, the school must notify the child’s parents. The school must attempt to inform the parents verbally within 24 hours of a restraint/isolation incident and must send them written notice of each incident within five business days. Schools must translate the written notice if English is not the parents’ primary language.

The written notice must include:

The date and time of the incident;

The name and job title of the individual who administered the restraint or isolation;

A description of the activity that led to the restraint or isolation;

The type of restraint or isolation used on the student, including how long it lasted;

Whether the student or staff was physically injured during the restraint or isolation incident and any medical care provided; and

Any recommendations for changing the nature or amount of resources available to the student and staff members to avoid similar incidents.

(Learn more about restraint and isolation from the Washington State Governor’s Office of the Education Ombuds.)

How can parents access their students’ records?

Parents have the right to “inspect and review” all educational records the school district maintains for their student. The district must provide records before an IEP meeting or due process hearing. In all cases, the school district must respond within 45 days of a parent request.

Examples of records accessible to parents include disciplinary documents, communication between school district staff, work samples and attendance records.

(Learn more about accessing student records in a guide from the Special Education Advocates League.)

What organizations and resources should parents be aware of?

Education and resources

Governor’s Office of the Education Ombuds: Independent state office that supports families, students and educators in understanding the public K-12 education system.

OSPI: Family Engagement and Guidance page provides information and resources for families. The Special Education Parent Liaison serves as a resource to parents, helps them understand special education processes and explains dispute resolution options.

Special Education Support Center: State-funded project that provides training and resources for parents and educators.

PAVE: Nonprofit that receives state funding to provide support, training and resources to students and families in the special education community.

SEALK12: Nonprofit staffed by volunteer special education advocates. Provides training and resources to parents, school districts and community partners.

Open Doors for Multicultural Families: Nonprofit that provides resources, services and training to culturally and linguistically diverse families with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Arc of King County: Nonprofit that provides resources and support to parents and students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Special Education PTSAs: District-specific groups for parents of children receiving special education services. Local organizations exist in Bellevue, Benton-Franklin Counties, Everett, Greater Pierce County, Highline, Issaquah, Lake Washington, Seattle, Shoreline and Tacoma.

Legal assistance

Youth Education Law Collaborative: State-funded group of legal organizations that support students and families in education advocacy. Provides free legal services for low-income students and their families.

TeamChild: Nonprofit that advocates for the rights of youth at risk of being involved in the juvenile justice system. Provides free legal services for families and students.

Northwest Justice Project: Publicly funded legal aid program that provides free legal services for low-income families on issues including education.

Private attorneys: OSPI lists special education attorneys who have experience and interest in special education.