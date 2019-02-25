State Department of Corrections officials are reviewing thousands of cases to determine how many inmates may have been released too early -- or held too long. They know of at least a dozen instances.

OLYMPIA — A software problem has caused at least a dozen Washington prison inmates to be released too early — or held too long — and has sparked a review of as many as 3,500 cases.

Department of Corrections (DOC) officials are scrambling to determine whether the other inmates’ sentences were miscalculated and are still working to gauge the scope of the problem.

The calculating problem involves offenders who served time in prison before being released into community supervision, or parole, but then violated the terms of their release and were returned to prison, according to DOC officials. Two of the offenders with miscalculated sentences were released early from prison, while 10 others were held beyond their correct term.

The problem also involves some offenders who were sentenced to community supervision.

Officials say as many as 3,512 cases are being checked, though that number might include some duplicates. Of those, 2,053 offenders are currently in prison, while the remaining 1,459 are on community supervision.

The problem is reminiscent of an early-release scandal four years ago that led to resignations, including of the then-DOC secretary.

The new problem was discovered last year, as DOC staffers examining certain types of community-supervision sentences found they weren’t adding up correctly, possibly leading to early or late releases. DOC officials say they don’t know long the miscalculations have been occurring.

When corrections workers tried to fix the sentencing errors, the software database sometimes wouldn’t allow the changes to be made, according to DOC officials who disclosed the issues after inquiries from The Seattle Times.

In those cases where a fix to the sentence couldn’t be made, corrections staffers have put a note into the database’s case file to show the correct release date.

In recent weeks, a team of nearly 50 staffers has been manually checking those types of sentences, and trying to fix the broader problem, according to agency officials.

DOC Secretary Stephen Sinclair and other agency leaders said the errors do not appear as significant as those that led to a furor four years ago when Gov. Jay Inslee announced that state prisons mistakenly had released thousands of prisoners before their sentences were up.

That scandal, which included two homicides linked to inmates who were released early, prompted the resignation of then-DOC secretary Dan Pacholke.

Since then, Sinclair says DOC has been constantly examining sentences to ensure that any new calculation problems are caught. “This is the work the governor wants us to do – identify these issues and fix them. It’s kind of routine in some respects,” he said.

The issue has again brought the OMNI software system and Washington’s complicated sentencing laws into the spotlight.

The same software was in use when thousands of miscalculated sentences were discovered by DOC in 2012, but not publicly announced until three years later, when DOC acknowledged it had mistakenly released as many as 3,200 offenders over 10 years.

The current problems involve persons in the Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) program who served their prison terms and were released into community supervision but violated the terms of their conditional release, according to DOC. Some others started in a residential treatment program but violated those terms, sending them to prison.

Other offenders with both prison and community-service time are also potentially affected, according to Dianne Ashlock, the agency’s statewide correctional records director.

State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, who chairs the House Public Safety Committee, said Sinclair briefed him last month on the latest problems.

“This is absolutely a function of how maddeningly complex our sentencing system is,” Goodman said. “The impression I got from them is they are working as hard as they can to figure this out. They are just being as vigilant as they possibly can be, in view of what happened last time.”

Goodman has proposed legislation, House Bill 1495, creating an 18-member task force that would review and recommend simplifications to the state’s sentencing guidelines, with a final report due by the end of 2020. He said his committee also may ask DOC leaders for a public briefing and explanation of the latest sentencing-calculation problems.

The new problems weren’t publicly announced, according to Sinclair, because the agency discovered them in its “ongoing work” of making sure sentences are accurate and because there is no indication of offenders committing crimes when they should have been confined.

“Certainly if there was some, I don’t know, lightning-rod moment, that probably would have been different,” he said.

In an email, Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee said the governor has been briefed on the issue and had asked DOC to check sentencing for offenders currently in the system and as well as offenders who have recently been released.

Rep. Brad Klippert said he learned of the problem from a DOC employee. Klippert, the ranking Republican on the House Public Safety Committee, said it could be time to consider a new software system for the agency.

“We need to do what we need to do, to get this fixed and get this fixed right, in the interest of justice and public safety,” said Klippert, R-Kennewick.

Two Republican state senators, Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, and Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, who led investigations into the previous DOC sentencing problems, said they were surprised to learn of the new issues from The Seattle Times, and not DOC officials.

“I would have expected greater candor after the last debacle, that they would have wanted to come out early and make us aware of this and brief us,” O’Ban said.

Padden and O’Ban said they would be seeking more information and suggested officials should conduct a public briefing with lawmakers.

Attempted fixes

Of the 10 offenders held in prison for too long, seven are now out of confinement, according to DOC spokesman Jeremy Barclay. Three are currently confined for unrelated reasons.

Neither of the two men who got out of prison early as a result of the latest errors were charged with a crime during the period in which they were mistakenly released, according to Barclay. Both were returned to custody to finish their prison time and are now out on community supervision, he said.

One offender released early was a 48-year-old man who had been convicted in Pierce County on drug charges, according to Barclay. He was released from prison into community supervision on July 16, 2018, and was returned to prison Jan. 28. He served his remaining time and was returned to community supervision Feb. 19.

The other, a 27-year-old man, was convicted in Franklin County for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Barclay. He was released from prison into community supervision Jan. 16, and returned to prison on Jan. 23. He returned to community supervision Feb. 2.

For years, DOC has struggled to keep confinement and community-supervision terms accurate as the OMNI system struggles to adapt to new legislation that makes changes to sentences, and court decisions that can also affect when offenders are released.

For example, Sinclair said there are roughly 60 bills going through the Legislature this year that, if approved and signed by the governor, could impact sentences.

The OMNI system was introduced in 2008, and DOC contracts with a Canadian company, Sierra Systems, to help maintain it. DOC pays Sierra about $1.61 million annually for its work on the system that corrections staffers use to input and track sentences, according to the state’s contract.

In November 2017, DOC put together an eight-person task force to look at data on some instances of offenders with community supervision, according to Ashlock. Those staffers, as they became familiar with the data, began over the course of 2018 to notice problems.

That prompted the agency in December to request that Sierra conduct a more detailed review. On Jan. 18, Sinclair sent a memo to agency staff giving an overview of the problem, and providing a detailed list of steps that staffers should take when working on information in the OMNI system.

Appointed to DOC’s top job in April 2017, Sinclair said his administration is tasked with dealing with the “inherited” system.

“Based on the time and energy that we’re spending on it, yeah, I think that in the future it would be worthwhile to have a newer system,” he said.

Inslee’s 2019-21 proposed state operating budget includes $1.2 million for new staffers to develop a data map that could help build a new system.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.