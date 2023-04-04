Times Watchdog stories dig deep to hold power accountable, right wrongs and create change. This work is made possible by The Seattle Times Investigative Journalism Fund. Donate today to support watchdog journalism in our community.

The University of Washington can’t keep secret the names of an internal board overseeing the use of animals in scientific research, according to a federal court order, which comes amid an ongoing push by an animal-rights organization to shed more light on one of the few primate research labs in the country.

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals submitted public records requests in 2021 to UW’s Washington National Primate Research Center, asking for the appointment letters of members of the center’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, an internal body in charge of oversight of animal use at the university.

PETA has accused the committee of “serving as a rubber stamp for UW experimenters, whose incompetence has caused animals to die needlessly from thirst, starvation, and human error.”

The committee has fought to keep its members’ names secret, arguing that it would expose them to “significant threats or harassment.” Only the committee chair, Jane Sullivan, and one other member have made their identities public.

In 2022, Sullivan and over 70 former members filed an injunction to prevent UW from disclosing the letters of appointment, which contain personal identifying information, arguing it would violate their right of expressive association under the federal and state constitutions.

In February, the Ninth Circuit Court ruled the letters relate to the members’ service on an official committee, an activity not protected by the right of expressive association. Last week, a panel of federal judges denied a petition for rehearing filed by Sullivan and the other plaintiffs.

The unnamed members of the committee “prefer to remain anonymous because of concerns about their personal safety and the safety of their families and pets if their names are released,” according to court documents.

In monthly meetings, which are live-streamed and open to the public, they are identified only by their initials or random numbers. “Except for their names, their work is open to the public,” said Darwin Roberts, an attorney for Sullivan and the unnamed committee members. “They should be allowed to do their work without being harassed.”

Roberts said the judges need to review other legal arguments filed before the court decides whether the letters could be released.

The Animal Welfare Act requires that such oversight committees be formed at every institution that receives government money for scientific research involving the use of animals, with part of their mission being to “represent society’s concerns regarding the welfare of animal subjects used at such facility.”

Members of the committee — all volunteers who receive no compensation — are appointed by UW, but must follow federal rules specifying who can be appointed. The AWA requires at least one member be a veterinarian and one member be unaffiliated with the research organization. The goal, the law says, is to represent “interests in the proper care and treatment of animals.”

Rules by the National Health Institutes, the major federal grant donor for medical research, including UW, are more specific, stipulating that the primary concerns of one of the members must be “a nonscientific area (e.g., ethicist, lawyer, member of the clergy.)”

PETA has long sought to obtain the identities of the committee members because it suspects they have not followed these rules, and that has led to the suffering and death of animals at the UW lab, one of the seven primate research centers in the country.

Over the years, UW has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for accidental deaths of monkeys. Some have died of thirst or starvation, and infant monkeys have been killed by adults placed in the same cage. Others died during surgeries to fit them with skull and vertebral implants.

Asher Smith, director of litigation at PETA, said over time the organization has figured out the identities of previous members and concluded they didn’t fulfill the federal requirements. “The letters of appointment are necessary to prove that,” Smith said. “They know that if we can show that the current IACUC constitution is illegal, it could have serious ramifications into their research funding.”

In court, PETA presented a list of over 80 research centers that disclose online members of their animal welfare committee.

But Jim Newman, spokesperson for Americans for Medical Progress, an advocacy group that supports the use of animal testing in research, says that is not the case for hundreds more, many who receive the largest funding amounts from NIH, including the primate research centers. “They have reason for concern,” said Newman. “They are volunteers, if listing their name only means they are being harassed, how could you form an (animal welfare committee)?”

Sidney A. Fitzwater, one of the federal judges who ruled in favor of PETA, acknowledged in the court ruling that the plaintiff’s concerns about disclosing their names “may be well founded,” citing another case where the animal rights organization is described as being “open about using ‘controversial tactics’ to gain media attention.”

As part of PETA’s fight with the UW, a King County Superior Court judge in October ordered the university to pay PETA nearly $540,000 in a lawsuit that revealed it destroyed public records while under federal investigation.