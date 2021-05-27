Three Tacoma police officers will face criminal charges in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man whose death sparked widespread protests and calls for justice.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who took over the case from Pierce County, said Thursday he will charge Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter.

Ferguson’s announcement bucked a historic trend in Washington state, where police officers almost never face criminal prosecution for deaths they cause on the job. Before the charges in Ellis’ death, just three law enforcement officers had been prosecuted in the past 40 years for killing someone while on duty.

Ellis died after being restrained by officers as he walked home from a convenience store with a late-night snack of raspberry-filled donuts. The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide, with oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint as the primary cause, and methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease as contributing factors.

Officers Collins, 38, Burbank, 35, Rankine, 32, and Masyih Ford, 29, were placed on leave immediately after Ellis’ death as the subjects of an investigation, initially conducted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The four officers were back at work two weeks later, but got suspended with pay again in June, when the medical examiner’s homicide ruling became public.

That same week, just before the sheriff’s investigation was to be completed, two eyewitnesses surfaced with video and public statements contradicting officers’ claims that Ellis had behaved aggressively toward them. The witnesses and recorded portions of the fatal interaction cast the first two officers to arrive — Collins and Burbank — as the aggressors, with Ford and Rankine later restraining Ellis.

The investigation collapsed, the day before its findings were to be sent to prosecutors, when the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department revealed that a deputy, Sgt. Gary Sanders, 47, had helped restrain Ellis, presenting a conflict of interest.

Gov. Jay Inslee stepped in, handing the investigation to the Washington State Patrol, with Ferguson’s office responsible for a charging decision.

In February, Ferguson hired Seattle attorney Patty Eakes, who prosecuted Green River serial killer Gary Ridgway, as a contract consultant to assist with his decision.

The State Patrol investigation revealed in December that a fifth Tacoma police officer, Armando “Manny” Farinas, 27, placed a nylon spit guard over Ellis’ head while he was handcuffed and hogtied. The medical examiner cited the mask as a factor that contributed to Ellis’ death. Farinas was placed on leave Dec. 30, nearly 10 months after Ellis’ death.

The case helped spark changes at the local and state level. At the time of Ellis’ death, the Tacoma Police Department had no policies regarding use of chokeholds or spit masks. Now, the department has banned chokeholds, and the Washington Legislature imposed a statewide ban as part of several law-enforcement accountability measures.

Ellis’ name and smiling face has been a fixture at protests in Tacoma and Seattle against police use of force. His family is suing Tacoma for Ellis’ death, seeking $30 million.

Tacoma police involved in Manuel Ellis’ death

A Washington State Patrol investigation documented the backgrounds and roles officers played in the fatal encounter.

Matthew Collins, Tacoma police

Age: 38

Hired: June 2015

Salary: $116,109

Background: U.S. Army veteran; trainer of other Tacoma police officers in defensive tactics and member of the SWAT team.

Investigation revealed: Choked Ellis from behind; hit Ellis’ head and face repeatedly with elbows and possibly fists and pinned Ellis to the pavement with knees to his head, neck or upper back; handcuffed Ellis as he lay prone.

Christopher “Shane” Burbank, Tacoma police

Age: 35

Hired: December 2015

Annual salary: $124,741

Background: U.S. Army veteran; previously a police officer in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Role: Knocked Ellis to the ground with an SUV door; stunned Ellis four times with a Taser; wrestled Ellis and detained him on the ground; handcuffed Ellis as he lay prone.

Timothy Rankine, Tacoma police

Age: 32

Hired: August 2018

Annual salary: $65,634

Background: U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan; Rankine told Ford he arrived at the scene of Ellis’ death with the mindset that no one would hurt his “brothers” again, experiencing flashbacks from his service.

Role: Kneeled on Ellis’ right shoulder and lower back before sitting across Ellis’ back; did not stop when Ellis said for the fourth and final time that he couldn’t breathe.