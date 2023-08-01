Times Watchdog stories dig deep to hold power accountable, right wrongs and create change. This work is made possible by The Seattle Times Investigative Journalism Fund. Donate today to support watchdog journalism in our community.

The Seattle Police Department has agreed to reform a practice that allowed it to delay the release of critical public information for months — and at times years.

The change comes after multiyear negotiations with The Seattle Times, which argued the practice contributed to a lack of information about the inner workings of the state’s largest police force.

As part of a pre-litigation agreement, signed in June by The Times and the city, requests filed more than two months apart can no longer be grouped and processed as a single request, a practice that had significantly increased the amount of time it took to make records public.

The city also agreed to hire four additional temporary employees in 11-month contracts to help reduce the huge backlog of public disclosure requests. The Police Department says it has been besieged with requests at an increasing rate, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPD said its records staff, which currently numbers 12, always has a substantial load of records to process, as many as 250 per staffer, and more than any other department or the city combined, so while more staff will help, there will always be a need for a number of records custodians to process requests in a timely manner, Lt. John O’Neil, a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department, said in an email.

The grouping policy has been in place under broad guidelines since 2017, when former Mayor Ed Murray signed a citywide public disclosure rule that was intended to “ensure the most timely possible action” in providing information without “excessive interference” to the city’s fundamental work.

The policy, updated as part of legislative reform about digital records, allowed city agencies to group multiple requests by a single requester — even those filed months apart — and treat them as a single request. The resulting practice, however, was the opposite of timely.

Kathy George, an attorney for The Seattle Times, said the grouping rule created “an unacceptable barrier to accessing public information,” allowing Seattle police to at times delay releasing records for years, well beyond the period of time it actually took to process a given request. Worse, the more requests a reporter, lawyer or member of the public made, the longer the department would put off making any of the information available to that person, creating “inherently unreasonable” delays, George said. Seattle police appear to be the only city department to rely on grouping, in part because of the large number of requests it receives.

In one egregious case highlighted by George, a Seattle Times reporter had a request for information delayed by police for more than two years as a result of the 2017 policy. In another instance, the Police Department initially said it could complete a records request by July 2022, but then, citing the grouping policy, delayed the request to the end of 2023 — 542 days longer than the original estimate.

“Grouping became a self-perpetuating thing because the longer you take to process requests, the more they back up,” George said in an interview. In turn, the practice “punishes those who are closely monitoring the police in Seattle … for anyone who is trying to keep close tabs on the Seattle Police Department, and that includes journalists and other watchdogs who are concerned about SPD’s practices.”

O’Neil, the SPD spokesperson, said the grouping policy is intended to “provide the fullest assistance to all requestors while continuing to balance unprecedented volume with limited resources.”

The department has received nearly 10,000 requests so far this year and is on track to end 2023 with double the total number of requests received by the agency in 2022 and 20% more requests than were filed in 2021, according to O’Neil.

He said the department works with the city to ensure that its grouping practice is consistent with city and state law and policy.

Still, such extensive delays in public disclosure lead to a critical accountability blackout for a powerful public agency, news leaders and public transparency advocates said.

“The public records act is state law for a reason, and the transparency of government and the way they manage the various issues they are dealing with is paramount,” Seattle Times Executive Editor Michele Matassa Flores said. “We need to hold them accountable through the law. That is what this is all about.”

The expedient handling of requests, she said, means “the public can see how decisions are being handled by government when they are in the midst of these issues and not years later.”

Matassa Flores noted that news organizations have a long history of holding numerous state agencies accountable through public records, and The Seattle Times continues to press several other agencies to follow the records law, in addition to the Seattle Police Department.

“This,” she said, “is one step toward assuring the city is following the state law.”

The negotiation stemmed from an earlier settlement between the city and The Seattle Times. In May 2022, the city agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by The Times, paying $200,000, including attorney fees, and pledging to improve its public records practice. Records handling was the crux of the suit after 2,000 text messages were improperly deleted from former Mayor Jenny Durkan’s iPhone during summer 2020, when the city was under fire for its handling of the Black Lives Matter protests particularly within the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, known as CHOP.

But six months after the agreement was signed, evident problems with how the city was handling public records persisted, and The Seattle Times again raised concerns, resulting in this new settlement and the agreement to hire more staff to reduce the public records backlog.

“It is a very good outcome,” Mike Fancher, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government and a former executive editor of The Seattle Times, said in an interview. “I applaud The Times for staying on this and pursuing it.”

However, he urged the city to go a step further and be transparent about how it is implementing and resolving the elements of the public disclosure reform it committed to under the Durkan text message settlement with The Times. He said the city should regularly update the public on its progress at each deadline listed in the agreement.

Fancher said the coalition intends to monitor the city’s performance and whether it upholds its commitments under the original settlement.

“We shouldn’t have to do that. It would be nice if they would build it into their communication and report it out,” he said. “Absent that, they have to be held accountable.”

The agreement was signed in June, and the new records policy must take effect by Aug. 21. The city also agreed to pay The Times’ legal fees of $11,000.

