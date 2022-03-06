Choosing where to seek help and whether to report sexual misconduct can be complicated. This guide, informed by conversations with care providers and legal experts, is intended to help survivors, their family and friends, and others in the campus community know their options.

The Biden administration is expected to announce proposed changes to Title IX in 2022, and some processes in this guide may change in coming years. (Title IX is the 1972 statute that prohibits sex-based discrimination at educational institutions receiving federal funding.) For the most up-to-date information, check university and Department of Education websites.

Jump to a section:

Who you can talk to and what to expect

A confidential advocate, often found at a campus resource center or counseling center, can help you figure out next steps. Off-campus sexual assault crisis centers also provide confidential advocacy services. Meeting with an advocate does not trigger a formal report or investigation, although they can help you talk through options if you do want to file a report.

Advocates can help connect you with medical care, counseling and mental health support. They can also help you receive accommodations such as university no-contact directives, housing changes, schedule changes or academic extensions to ensure that you feel safe on campus. (You don’t have to file a formal report to receive this support — you can remain confidential and still receive accommodations.)

Before you confide in someone you trust on campus, ask if they’re able to keep what you tell them confidential. Most university employees are required to report sexual misconduct to the university if you tell them. This requirement typically includes professors, administrators and student employees like residential assistants, but doesn’t apply to confidential advocates or counseling center employees.

You can also seek medical care, including a sexual assault forensic exam, from a campus health center or a nearby hospital. Getting an exam doesn’t mean you have to file a report, but medical professionals will preserve possible DNA evidence and treat any injuries.

Whether you report sexual misconduct and how you report is up to you. If you do decide to report, you have multiple options.

Your school’s Title IX coordinator is responsible for receiving reports. All of Washington’s public four-year universities have amnesty policies that say they generally won’t discipline students for alcohol or drug violations if they are reporting sexual misconduct.

When you file a report with the Title IX coordinator, you can choose to move forward with a formal investigation or may be able to choose an informal resolution. Both of these processes are separate from criminal investigations and do not prevent you from reporting to police. In limited circumstances, if there is a threat to campus safety, the university may conduct an investigation even if the student does not want to participate.

More on these processes:

A formal investigation means the school will try to figure out what happened by interviewing you, the person you reported and any witnesses and other relevant people, as well as asking for evidence. The process may include a hearing with cross-examination. The university will ultimately decide whether university policy was violated and whether to apply sanctions.

means the school will try to figure out what happened by interviewing you, the person you reported and any witnesses and other relevant people, as well as asking for evidence. The process may include a hearing with cross-examination. The university will ultimately decide whether university policy was violated and whether to apply sanctions. An informal resolution, which may be offered in cases involving students, means the school will use an alternate method to help you and the person you reported reach an agreement. The university is required to explain the process to you in writing before you decide which option to pursue. You can change your mind at any point until the agreement is reached, at which point your case cannot be resolved through a formal process.

You can also file a report with campus police in addition to or instead of reporting to your school. Depending where the misconduct occurred, you may also report to off-campus police (i.e. the police department in the city or town where the misconduct occurred).

Reporting to the police is the first step if you wish to pursue criminal charges. A detective may be assigned to follow up with you and gather evidence, including statements from witnesses and the person you reported.

Criminal investigations and campus Title IX investigations operate separately. A criminal investigation can’t lead to campus sanctions (like suspension or expulsion). Similarly, a campus Title IX investigation can’t lead to criminal charges. You can choose to go through either process, both or neither.

Your rights as a survivor

You have the right to:

Know and understand your school’s policies on sexual misconduct.

Seek accommodations that help you feel safe on campus, including housing changes, schedule changes, a no-contact order or academic extensions. (Read more about accommodations in this guide from the National Women’s Law Center.)

Choose whether to report sexual misconduct, and where you make a report.

Be protected against retaliation, including harassment, intimidation or discrimination, after filing a Title IX report.

Talk about your experiences with sexual misconduct and the Title IX process. (Your school may ask you not to talk about the investigation while it’s ongoing. This does not apply to seeking support, and any restrictions should not apply after the investigation is completed.)

Have your report of sexual misconduct investigated in a timely and fair manner.

Be accompanied by a supporter or advocate throughout the Title IX investigation process.

Appeal the university’s decision.

File a complaint with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, which enforces Title IX and investigates complaints by students about their universities.

Access records and documents related to your case, even after you’re no longer an enrolled student. (Contact the Title IX coordinator’s office at your university to request your records. They may require you to contact the public records office and submit a request. You are entitled to receive your records in a timely manner under the state Public Records Act.)

Resources for Washington’s public universities

Every educational institution receiving federal funding is required to have a Title IX coordinator. To find resources and information for your school, search for the school name plus these keywords: “Title IX,” “sexual misconduct,” “gender-based harassment,” “safety policies” or “civil rights.”

Central Washington University: Confidential advocacy | Guide to reporting options | Title IX Coordinator’s office | CWU Police | Ellensburg Police Department | Student health services

Eastern Washington University: Confidential advocacy | Guide to reporting options | Title IX Coordinator’s office | EWU Police | Cheney Police Department | Student health services

The Evergreen State College: Confidential advocacy | Guide to reporting options | Title IX Coordinator’s office | Evergreen Police | Olympia Police Department | Student health services

University of Washington: Confidential advocacy | Guide to reporting options | Title IX Coordinator’s office | UW Police | Seattle Police Department | Student health services

Washington State University: Confidential advocacy | Guide to reporting options | Title IX Coordinator’s office | WSU Police | Pullman Police Department | Student health services

Western Washington University: Confidential advocacy | Guide to reporting options | Title IX Coordinator’s office | WWU Police | Bellingham Police Department | Student health services

What advocates want survivors to know

“Finding support is so important. A survivor should know that the school is obligated under civil rights law to protect their access to education. They have those rights and are entitled to these supportive measures. Unfortunately, a lot of schools don’t respond well and students don’t know they have those rights.”

— Shiwali Patel, director of justice for student survivors & senior counsel at National Women’s Law Center

“I want survivors to know they can take up space and think about what they want for themselves in an outcome. So often, our support systems make us feel like we should do something specifically in response to sexual violence. People get caught up in doing what others want them to do. Be true to what you want to see happen in this process and what is best for you.”

— Alex Henry, therapist at King County Sexual Assault Resource Center

“The Title IX process is intended to give survivors additional resources and avenues for recourse. Unfortunately, even when the process goes well it often still takes a considerable amount of time and can be a very difficult and painful process for survivors to be engaged in. It can be difficult to have closure while going through this process that is so time-intensive, and so much is outside the survivor’s control. That is not intended to discourage survivors from taking that route; it is designed to give them access to accommodations that can help them meet their needs as a student who’s gone through a traumatic experience that’s interrupted every aspect of their life.”

— Laura Palumbo, communications director at National Sexual Violence Resource Center

“This process is going to be slow and tedious, because at the end of the day, schools are working within their procedures. Don’t get discouraged from the process. At any point, (survivors) have the right to talk about their experience with anyone. If they have any questions regarding the process or feel that their Title IX coordinator or designated authority isn’t providing them with the most helpful information, they have every right to seek alternative support. They can file a complaint through the Office of Civil Rights if they feel their school isn’t supporting them or has violated Title IX.”

— Kenyora Parham, executive director at End Rape on Campus

More resources

Washington state resource directory, created by the Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs

RAINN 24/7 sexual assault hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673) or online chat

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center 24/7 hotline: 888-988-6423

Legal assistance for survivors from the National Women’s Law Center and the Sexual Violence Law Center

Equal Rights Advocates’ Student Survivor Toolkit, including a step-by-step guide to Title IX investigations

More on schools’ requirements under Title IX, from Know Your IX

FAQ from the National Women’s Law Center on supportive measures and campus accommodations

Information on filing a complaint about your university’s handling of Title IX with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights