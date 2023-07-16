Times Watchdog stories dig deep to hold power accountable, right wrongs and create change. This work is made possible by The Seattle Times Investigative Journalism Fund. Donate today to support watchdog journalism in our community.

The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

Investigative reporter Sydney Brownstone describes how she unlocked public records and worked with video journalist Lauren Frohne, photojournalist Karen Ducey and graphics artist Fiona Martin to tell the story of Washington’s abandoned psychiatric hospital.

How did you find this story?

It started out as a date. Yup, really. My boyfriend is a public radio journalist — we met when we worked together on a podcast about homelessness — and we decided to check out the old Northern State Hospital campus. We went to the cemetery and saw a tall, lanky guy who appeared to be digging. When I asked him what he was doing, he told me he was identifying unmarked graves. I took out my phone and started recording him because I knew I had to tell that story.

Video journalist Lauren Frohne and photojournalist Karen Ducey enthusiastically agreed to join me. They drove up to Skagit County multiple times to interview sources, fly drones for overhead shots of the cemetery and navigate permissions from local officials. Graphics artist Fiona Martin also visited the cemetery and did the painstaking work of documenting visible grave markers and suspected graves for this story and its graphics.

Why did you decide to focus your reporting on Northern State Hospital and the mystery of the unmarked graves? What questions did you set out to answer?

Most major family vacations I went on as a kid included some sort of trip to a cemetery or a Holocaust remembrance. Like a lot of Jewish kids, the cultural value of remembering was drilled into me. I was taught that if we don’t remember the past, we repeat it.

The condition of the forgotten cemetery — and the roughly 900 food cans with ashes buried somewhere on the site and elsewhere in the Skagit Valley — resonated with me for this reason. John Horne, that lanky guy in the cemetery, sees these forgotten places as a second death for the patients.

I’ve spent years reporting on homelessness and related mental health and substance use issues in Seattle, and for the longest time, I had never heard of Northern State — even though it was the only state hospital that closed during deinstitutionalization. I wanted to know what role this institution played in our history and how we got from there to the present day.

What did the reporting process look like? What data did you obtain?

I knew the answers to most of my questions would lie in the state archives. But there was a problem: Much of the most interesting material there was restricted.

I talked to archivists about the records I wanted to see, and they then reached out to Washington’s Attorney General, who sent back new guidance to determine how archival documents could be opened. That new guidance revealed something the archivists didn’t expect: records in the state archives involving patients who died more than 50 years ago could now be public.

That’s how I found the records about sterilizations and the anecdote about the 15-year-old girl whose appendix was taken out while her fallopian tubes were removed. The newly opened records also gave Carrie Davidson her first in-person opportunity to look through the state archives for evidence of her great-grandmother.

The Seattle Times paid to digitize the institution’s death records, so families looking for their ancestors don’t have to go to the state archives in Olympia. The death register contains admission dates as well as some notes and information on diagnoses.

What was challenging about reporting this story?

The biggest challenge was investigating the gap between the two stories told about Northern State Hospital and institutions in general. Neighbors in Sedro-Woolley look back on the former hospital and say it’s an example of one of the better institutions that once existed, and some argue it should have been kept open. It’s also widely acknowledged that institutions, even at their best, still unnecessarily confined and abused people.

The archives show us that even if the architects of Northern State Hospital had good intentions, the institution quickly became overcrowded with many people who didn’t need to be there. Patients underwent sterilizations, insulin comas, lobotomies and deliberate malarial infections. And yet, in the years right before the institution shuttered, there was a period of reform. Psychiatrists at the institution argued patients should return to their communities and not be hospitalized for long periods of time.

The state and federal governments agreed but never fully funded or supported community-based care. Today, many struggle to find mental health resources, and people with serious mental illnesses often languish in Washington jails.

Northern State helps us reflect on how we treat people with mental illnesses today. In the story of this place, we can see hope, psychiatric hubris, cynicism and the fight for individual autonomy all rolled into one place. And I think it’s easy to forget these lessons of the past in times of crisis.

What surprised you? What did you learn?

I was surprised to learn from the archives that one of the main motives for closing Northern State Hospital appeared to be cost savings, not more compassionate care. Stories in The Seattle Times archives show that in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the state diverted much of the savings from Northern State’s closure and did not invest it in community care.

I also learned that this theme of cost-savings went back further in time than I thought, well before deinstitutionalization. One of the arguments for building institutions in the first place was that these places would cure people and return them to society as productive members, cutting down on costs in the long run. Cost-savings were also used as justification for sterilizations.

How do you plan to follow up on this story, and how can readers offer feedback and input?

I would love for readers to write us if they access some of the newly available records in the state archives and tell us what they found. If you go looking through the archives or have a personal connection to Northern State, please contact us through the form below.

Additionally, my colleagues and I will be presenting our project on the Northern State Hospital campus on July 29 at a history event co-hosted by the Port of Skagit and local historical organizations. The Port of Skagit took ownership of much of the former hospital property in 2018, restored public access to some outdoor areas and has commissioned a feasibility study to determine what it would take to preserve and renovate historic buildings.

I’m also going to keep following John’s work, and I’ll be curious to see if he gets any traction with the state for his idea to use ground-penetrating radar to find unmarked graves.

Join The Seattle Times at Northern State Hospital Public History Day, hosted by the Port of Skagit County, the Skagit County Historical Museum and the Sedro-Woolley Museum. Our journalists will discuss the multimedia project and storytelling on Northern State Hospital. Learn more about the event here. When: Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: Northern State Hospital campus, Sedro-Woolley

What were your goals in doing this story, and how might those goals align with what readers value?

As I was writing this story, I kept a quote in italics at the top of my Word doc. It’s from “Trauma and Recovery,” by Judith Lewis Herman, and reads, “Folk wisdom is filled with ghosts who refuse to rest in their graves until their stories are told.”

The message I take from this isn’t really about ghosts. It’s about how easy it is to forget the past and how the people fighting to remember it are often rendered invisible or irrelevant.

Remembering has value. And as a journalist, I believe it’s important to give readers local and historical context for the fraught political debates around homelessness and mental health today. Why do we, as a society, forget some things and remember others? How can remembering this past help us create a better world?