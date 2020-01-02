By

Washington state has approved or expanded 10 private psychiatric hospitals since 2012, promising to transform the way mental-health care is delivered in a state with a chronic shortage of treatment options. Yet on the inside, these new institutions have failed patients in ways both known and unknown to regulators and all but invisible to the public, according to an investigation by The Seattle Times.

PROLOGUE

A primer on Washington state’s mental-health crisis

PART ONE

How a company’s push to expand psychiatric care brought peril

Marjorie Erickson holds a photograph of her mother, Rosemary Torgesen, in Shoreline. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
PART TWO

At private psychiatric hospitals, a hidden safety record, a human cost

SIDEBAR: Behind Joint Commission’s ‘Gold Seal of Approval,’ a history of missed safety violations at psychiatric hospitals

Peter Eric Descalso checked into Cascade Behavioral Hospital in December 2016 for alcoholism treatment. This document was part of his admission paperwork. (Courtesy of the Descalso family)
PART THREE

Free to check in, but not to leave

Carol Jason, a former Marysville School Board member, checked herself in to BHC Fairfax Hospital in Kirkland in the spring of 2017. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
↓ ADDITIONAL COVERAGE AND IMPACT ↓

 

Massachusetts health-care system conducting a review of US HealthVest after Seattle Times investigation

A health-care system in Massachusetts said it was conducting a review of US HealthVest, its partner in a proposed psychiatric hospital, two days after a Seattle Times investigation of the company’s operations in Washington and other states.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and Tulalip Tribes Chairwoman Marie Zackuse cut the ribbon at the Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital grand opening. 2017 ok to publish – Cara

Gov. Inslee urges stronger oversight of Washington’s private psychiatric hospitals

Gov. Jay Inslee said the state’s oversight of private psychiatric hospitals is “inadequate” in response to a Seattle Times investigation.

Massachusetts system ends venture with US HealthVest after Seattle Times investigation

A health system in Massachusetts ended its plans to operate a new psychiatric hospital there with US HealthVest, a company specializing in mental-health care whose expansion in Washington state has drawn regulatory scrutiny for repeated violations.

The entrance to Western State Hospital is seen Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Lakewood, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee toured the facility, the state’s largest psychiatric hospital, to get an update on its efforts to address safety problems that got it into trouble with federal regulators. Western State Hospital is at risk of losing millions in federal funds over health and safety violations that were discovered last year. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) OTK OTK

Washington health department seeks greater power to regulate private psychiatric hospitals

The Washington state Department of Health is asking lawmakers for stronger enforcement power over private psychiatric hospitals after a Seattle Times investigation found that the department hadn’t taken any action against those hospitals in more than 13 years despite finding repeated, serious violations.

Community Health Plan of Washington temporarily stopped sending patients to Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital in Marysville after concerns were raised about care there. Then it called the state agency it works for, the Washington state Health Care Authority. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times, 2018)

Amid serious violations at Washington’s private psychiatric hospitals, a regulator remained on the sidelines

The Washington state Health Care Authority has the power to audit doctors and facilities that receive Medicaid funds, and restrict them from the taxpayer-funded program for serious violations, but it has remained almost entirely on the sidelines, The Seattle Times has found.