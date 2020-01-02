Washington state has approved or expanded 10 private psychiatric hospitals since 2012, promising to transform the way mental-health care is delivered in a state with a chronic shortage of treatment options. Yet on the inside, these new institutions have failed patients in ways both known and unknown to regulators and all but invisible to the public, according to an investigation by The Seattle Times.
See here for major findings by The Times.
PROLOGUE
A primer on Washington state’s mental-health crisis
Published August 23, 2019 | Read story »
PART ONE
How a company’s push to expand psychiatric care brought peril
Published August 25, 2019 | Read story »
PART TWO
At private psychiatric hospitals, a hidden safety record, a human cost
Published September 8, 2019 | Read story »
SIDEBAR: Behind Joint Commission’s ‘Gold Seal of Approval,’ a history of missed safety violations at psychiatric hospitals
PART THREE
Free to check in, but not to leave
Published October 6, 2019 | Read story »
SEE ALSO
- Key findings of The Seattle Times’ investigation
- Behind the investigation: A multitude of interviews, thousands of pages of records
↓ ADDITIONAL COVERAGE AND IMPACT ↓
Massachusetts health-care system conducting a review of US HealthVest after Seattle Times investigation
A health-care system in Massachusetts said it was conducting a review of US HealthVest, its partner in a proposed psychiatric hospital, two days after a Seattle Times investigation of the company’s operations in Washington and other states.
Gov. Inslee urges stronger oversight of Washington’s private psychiatric hospitals
Gov. Jay Inslee said the state’s oversight of private psychiatric hospitals is “inadequate” in response to a Seattle Times investigation.
Massachusetts system ends venture with US HealthVest after Seattle Times investigation
A health system in Massachusetts ended its plans to operate a new psychiatric hospital there with US HealthVest, a company specializing in mental-health care whose expansion in Washington state has drawn regulatory scrutiny for repeated violations.
Washington health department seeks greater power to regulate private psychiatric hospitals
The Washington state Department of Health is asking lawmakers for stronger enforcement power over private psychiatric hospitals after a Seattle Times investigation found that the department hadn’t taken any action against those hospitals in more than 13 years despite finding repeated, serious violations.
Amid serious violations at Washington’s private psychiatric hospitals, a regulator remained on the sidelines
The Washington state Health Care Authority has the power to audit doctors and facilities that receive Medicaid funds, and restrict them from the taxpayer-funded program for serious violations, but it has remained almost entirely on the sidelines, The Seattle Times has found.