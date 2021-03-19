Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is facing heated criticism, including calls for his resignation or suspension, over his Jan. 27 confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.

The Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance on Friday demanded the immediate suspension of Troyer and an “independent, thorough and transparent investigation” of his actions.

Troyer “has abused the public trust, and abused, misused and weaponized his standing in law enforcement to harm Black and Brown Lives,” the Alliance wrote in a letter to Pierce County leaders.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that Troyer had followed and confronted 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer after spotting him going house to house on his delivery route. His 2 a.m. call to police dispatchers sparked a massive police response after he claimed Altheimer was threatening to kill him — a claim he retracted upon questioning by Tacoma police, according to an incident report.

As an independently elected official, it’s not clear how Troyer could be suspended unless he voluntarily agreed to step aside.

Troyer insisted Friday he will not step down, but said he’d be open to an independent investigation. He repeated that he did not know Altheimer’s race when he pursued him in his unmarked personal vehicle.

“In 35 years, I have never had a complaint against me for racial bias,” he said in an interview.

“What are we supposed to do as police? Not look at suspicious vehicles and not pull them over because a Black person might be inside?” Troyer said.

In a tweet Friday, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier called The Seattle Times’ account “an alarming story.”

“We already know that Black people are disproportionately involved with law enforcement in our community. This situation highlights why I am prioritizing criminal justice reform,” Dammeier said Friday.

Civil rights attorney James Bible, who represents the family of Manuel Ellis, a Black man killed by Tacoma police last year, said he was not surprised at Troyer’s conduct, accusing him of “an irrational fear” of Black people.

“At this stage, there’s more than enough information that Ed Troyer is unfit and incapable of leading the Pierce County sheriff’s office to a better day,” said Bible.

Bible said Troyer had repeatedly and blatantly misrepresented the circumstances of Ellis’ death as a media spokesperson before being elected sheriff last year.

Troyer denied that he’d misrepresented the facts of that case.

In a statement, Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young emphasized Troyer is a separately elected official not under the control of the council or county executive, but said the council “is concerned” and eager to get more information about the Jan. 27 incident.

“The values of the Pierce County Council promote civility, equity, and acceptance. We take this situation seriously and know that public trust in law enforcement is paramount,” Young’s statement said. “As we have more information, we will have a better sense of appropriate next steps available to us. We remain committed to working toward making our county a place where every resident feels safe.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.