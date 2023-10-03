Opening statements in the historic murder trial of Tacoma police are scheduled for Tuesday morning, beginning what is expected to be a high-profile test of Washington’s expanded power to hold law enforcement accountable.

Tacoma officers Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher “Shane” Burbank, 38, are accused of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the March 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man. Ellis was Tasered, beaten, hogtied, and fitted with a spit hood while officers sat on his back. Officer Timothy Rankine, 34, faces a first-degree manslaughter charge.

The live stream of the trial, and information about reserving a seat in the public gallery, is here. Case documents and trial information are here.

It is the first prosecution under a 2018 voter-approved initiative, which lowered the threshold to hold police officers accountable for on-duty deaths. It is also the largest Washington state prosecution against officers for an on-duty death since the 1930s.

The officers have pleaded not guilty and remain employed by the Tacoma Police Department. Defense attorneys have indicated plans to highlight significant levels of methamphetamine in Ellis, who was returning to his sober living facility with some late-night snacks when he was confronted by Collins and Burbank.

Ellis’ death, ruled a homicide, sparked protests in Tacoma and Seattle in the summer of 2020, when George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis prompted national outrage. The state Attorney General’s office is handling the prosecution after an initial investigation went awry and Gov. Jay Inslee stepped in.

Advertising

The trial is expected to pivot in part on eyewitness videos and audio recordings of Ellis’ last moments, in which he can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe, sir!”

Charges were filed in May 2021, but legal wrangling has delayed the trial, now nearly 42 months after Ellis’ death.

Seattle Times reporter Patrick Malone is in the courthouse. Please check back for updates.