Family members seeking information about a relative who was a patient at Northern State Hospital have never been able to view records about them in the Washington State Archives.

That changed last year when the Attorney General’s Office ruled that records in the state archives containing individuals’ health information could be open to the public 50 years after a patient’s death — a result of The Seattle Times’ reporting examining the hospital’s complex legacy.

Mary J. McGoffin, who published a history of Northern State Hospital in 2011, said dozens of patient relatives contacted her after the publication of her book, asking for help finding information about their relatives.

“I couldn’t really help them,” McGoffin said. “I would say, ‘Well, I don’t know, maybe DSHS will help you.’ But I knew they wouldn’t because they weren’t letting anybody have access to patient records.”

In collaboration with the Washington State Archives, The Seattle Times has digitized the death registers from Northern State Hospital to aid people researching the history of a family member or loved one.

The two death registers below contain information on patients who died at Northern State Hospital — formerly known as Northern Hospital for the Insane — between 1911 and 1963, in chronological order. We’ve split the records into PDF files for each decade to make it easier for readers to find specific patients.

Each row in the death register contains information about one patient’s death, with fields including age, date of commitment and cause of death. The date of death is either marked in the leftmost column or top left corner.

Zoom in on pages in each document by clicking on the + and – icons in the bottom right corner. It may take a moment for the document to zoom in and focus.

The documents embedded below are best viewed on a desktop computer.

1911-1919

1920-1929

1930-1939

1940-1949

1950-1959

1960-1963

More research resources

If you’re searching for more information on a specific patient, the Washington State Archives has additional documents available to the public. The Northern State Hospital collection is now located in the archives’ Olympia headquarters, and documents are available for public research by appointment only. Contact the archives with specific requests.

The Sedro-Woolley Museum curates an exhibit on Northern State Hospital and maintains a research library that includes Northern State Hospital documents. Contact the museum to make a research appointment.

The Skagit County Historical Museum in La Conner maintains a Northern State Hospital exhibit and a library. Contact the museum to make a research appointment.