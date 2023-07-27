



What happened to the patients of Northern State Hospital? John Horne’s and Carrie Davidson’s journeys through the Washington mental institution’s past give the dead a voice.

He uncovered 200 headstones. She was looking for every scrap of information she could about her great-grandmother’s life. Their stories converged on the grounds of an abandoned psychiatric hospital.

Carrie Davidson

Carrie Davidson spent years searching for information about her great-grandmother, Lillian. Davidson’s grandfather never knew why he had been adopted — he assumed his mother didn’t want him. In reality, she was a patient at Northern State Hospital, committed there by her husband after she contracted syphilis. She gave birth during the one time she was allowed out and later died there.

John Horne

John Horne searches for grave markers at the Northern State Hospital cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, a small town about an hour and a half north of Seattle.

With a three-foot metal prod and small tools, Horne has uncovered 200 headstones and identified 300 more beneath the surface. He matches initials to burial records found on the hospital campus, then uploads the information to FindAGrave.com and Facebook, where more than 1,800 people follow his work.

Horne is a board member of the Sedro-Woolley Museum who researches Northern State Hospital’s history and burials. His home is filled with artifacts from the hospital, which closed 50 years ago. He hopes the buildings can be preserved.

Northern State Hospital and Cemetery

Northern State Hospital, an abandoned psychiatric institution in Sedro-Woolley, took in tens of thousands of people from 1909 until it closed in 1973. Today, there’s scant evidence these patients ever existed. But as the 50-year anniversary of Northern State’s closure approaches this summer, family members and neighbors of the abandoned institution are fighting to recover them. More than a dozen people have found new information about family members in documents The Seattle Times made public for the first time.

Join us Saturday at the hospital grounds in Sedro-Woolley as Seattle Times journalists speak about their work to uncover what happened at Northern State Hospital at 11:30 a.m. as part of a history event co-hosted by the Port of Skagit, the Sedro-Woolley Museum and the Skagit County Historical Museum.