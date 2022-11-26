When public schools can’t serve Washington’s most vulnerable students with disabilities, districts turn to a network of private special education schools. It’s an obscure but vital corner of the state’s special education system, funded by millions of taxpayer dollars.

The state knows little about the more than 60 campuses that serve the students. It doesn’t track how many kids are locked in isolation rooms or restrained by staffers. Until two years ago, the state couldn’t even count how many public school students attended these schools.

In an investigation published in partnership with ProPublica, The Times uncovered years of alarming reports about abuse and lax academics at one network of private schools. Owned by a Fortune 500 health care corporation, the schools operated with virtually no curriculum and staff so poorly trained that they often resorted to restraining and isolating students.

Despite the years of complaints, the state kept rubber-stamping the schools’ annual renewals.

By Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan | Read story »

A chain of private schools promised to help students with disabilities. But as allegations mounted, the state let them stay open and collect millions in tax dollars.

By Taylor Blatchford | Read story »

This aspect of the special education system can be complicated for parents and guardians to navigate, but there are resources to make it easier. We talked with advocates, lawyers and experts to help parents understand their rights and options.

