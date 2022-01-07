When public schools can’t meet the needs of students with emotional-behavioral disorders or disabilities, school districts often contract with outside schools: either private “non-public agencies” (NPAs) or those run by educational service districts (ESDs).

The Seattle Times wants to talk with people who have direct experience in these schools. We know parents have filed complaints about issues in these schools, but we can’t report on the academic and discipline outcomes of these schools without you. Parents and guardians have access to documents that can show us how these private schools operate.

Washington schools contract with NPAs located in Washington and in other states. (Click here for the full list of NPAs approved by Washington state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.) An example of a school run by an ESD is the Discovery Program at Northwest ESD 189.

We want to hear from as many people connected to these schools as possible, including parents/guardians, students and teachers. If you’re an advocate or someone else with information about these schools, we want to hear from you, too.

We take your student’s and your privacy seriously. You can share your story using the form below, and we may follow up with you. We will not publish what you submit without your permission. We can’t guarantee every submission will be included in a story, but we appreciate hearing about your experiences, as they help us guide our reporting.

