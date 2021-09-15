The Seattle Times is interested in how colleges and universities in Washington state respond to sexual misconduct, and we’d like to hear from people who have direct experience.

We’ve reported in the past on how employees have been able to move between schools without sexual misconduct findings following them, as well as changes to state law aimed at preventing this. We’ve also published stories about investigations into college athletes and professors.

Now, we’d like to take a closer look at how college Title IX systems are working.

If you’ve reported sexual misconduct to a Washington state college in the past several years, or have been involved in sexual misconduct cases in other ways, we’d like to hear from you. We also welcome responses from survivors who didn’t make a report.

You can share your story using the form below, and Seattle Times reporter Asia Fields may follow up with you. We won’t share what you submit without your explicit permission. While we would like to know your name, our policy is to not publish survivors’ names without their consent.

We can’t guarantee every submission will be included in a story, but we appreciate hearing about your experiences, as they help us guide our reporting.

If you’d prefer to communicate another way, you can message Asia Fields on Signal or call her at 206-464-2521. Here are other ways to reach out.

(If you can’t see the form below or are using a mobile device, click here.)