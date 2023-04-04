Times Watchdog stories dig deep to hold power accountable, right wrongs and create change. This work is made possible by The Seattle Times Investigative Journalism Fund. Donate today to support watchdog journalism in our community.

Four Sumner High School basketball players and their families plan to sue the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District over alleged inaction against a coach who’s being investigated by police for sex abuse.

The players’ lawyer served the school district on Monday with notices of intent to sue based on earlier warnings the district had received about the behavior of boys’ varsity basketball coach Jacob “Jake” Jackson.

The Seattle Times reported on Monday that Sumner-Bonney Lake School District officials confronted Jackson in 2018 about his habit of sending text messages to individual players. In 2020, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association shared an anonymous complaint it received about Jackson’s social media activity and frequent contact with players outside of sports.

Still, Jackson remained employed by the school district even after a criminal investigation, based on sexual abuse allegations from six former players, became public in September. He was placed on leave by the district and submitted his resignation in October.

Two players and their families have already filed lawsuits against Jackson, 35, and the athletic apparel firm he married into, Sterling Athletics, alleging that their coach persistently requested that they trade nude photos. In court filings, lawyers for Jackson and Sterling Athletics have denied the claims. Jackson’s attorney declined to comment Monday on the new claims.

If you need help News reports of sexual-assault allegations could be a trigger for victims and survivors of abuse. Here are some resources: The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center offers a 24-hour resource line (888-998-6423). Additionally, KCSARC can help connect people with therapy, legal advocates and family services (kcsarc.org/gethelp).

UW Medicine’s Center for Sexual Assault & Traumatic Stress (depts.washington.edu/hcsats) offers resources, including counseling and medical care. For immediate help, call 206-744-1600.

For readers outside King County, the Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs lists 38 Washington state providers that offer free services. (wcsap.org/find-help)

RAINN: Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network provides a free, confidential hotline (800-656-4673) and online chat (hotline.rainn.org) with trained staff members.

“It makes me feel like the school district failed,” one of Jackson’s accusers, identified in court records as John Doe 1, told The Seattle Times, which does not typically name victims of alleged sexual abuses. “The fact they knew about this is frustrating.”

Loren Cochran, the lawyer representing the players and their families, served the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District with eight tort-claim forms, or notices of intent to sue, on Monday — one for each of the four students accusing Jackson of abuse and one on behalf of the parents of each player.

Based on the warnings and complaints the district was aware of in 2018 and 2020, Cochran wrote, “Despite having knowledge of these grooming tactics … Sumner High employees and basketball staff allowed Jackson continued, unfettered access to claimant and other SHS students for immoral purposes and sexual abuse.”

“In light of The Seattle Times’ reporting, it’s clear that the Sumner Bonney Lake School District had direct knowledge for years that former head boys’ basketball coach Jacob Jackson was crossing well-established safety boundaries with student-athletes,” Cochran said in a statement to The Times. “We expect nothing less than total transparency by and full accountability from the top-down at the Sumner Bonney Lake School District.”

The school district did not respond Monday to requests for comment about the tort notices.

All four players who plan to sue the school district have reported to police that Jackson used his power as coach and benefactor, providing cash jobs and free sports apparel, to coerce them into sharing nude photos with him over the mobile app Snapchat, according to search warrant records filed in court.

Two of the players also told police that Jackson cornered them in a walk-in closet at his home on the shore of Lake Tapps and masturbated in their presence, according to the court documents. One of the boys reported to police that Jackson touched him, as well.

But search warrants seeking the images the boys and Jackson allegedly shared on Snapchat proved to be of little value, according to search warrant returns. Snapchat messages vanish from users’ phones in 10 seconds, and Jackson and his accusers used privacy settings that rendered the images irretrievable, Snap Inc., Snapchat’s parent company, told police.

Detectives have also collected samples from the carpet of Jackson’s bedroom closet, where two players say they were abused. The Washington State Patrol’s crime lab, which has been plagued by delays in processing rape kits and other forms of DNA evidence, continues to process the carpet for clues, according to a spokesperson.

Originally, the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District was not named as a defendant in the lawsuits against Jackson and the apparel firm. But a story in Monday’s Seattle Times said that the district had twice been warned about Jackson’s unusually frequent contact with his players.

In March 2018, a school district administrator met with Jackson about “concerns that have come to my desk,” including “mind games,” “manipulation” and “individual text messages to players,” according to a memo obtained by The Seattle Times.

In February 2020, the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports, forwarded an anonymous complaint it received about Jackson to the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District.

The complaint alleged that Jackson was plying players with gifts and communicating excessively with them. “This coach has personal contact in various forms constantly,” the complainant wrote. “Texts, phone calls, DM’s and Snapchat. From the time he began coaching and through today. And it isn’t just his players. We are talking with kids as young as sixth grade.”

In an earlier statement to The Times, Sumner-Bonney Lake School District spokesperson Elle Warmuth said a district administrator had spoken with Jackson about the complaint and reiterated the district’s behavioral expectations of him, and that Jackson expressed that he understood them.

Jackson’s accusers told police he began contacting them through social media when they were in middle school, but the tenor of his messages turned sexual once they reached high school, and were between the ages of 15 and 17.

John Doe 1 told The Times that Jackson briefly deleted his social media accounts after the 2020 complaint, but soon resumed using them to share and solicit sexual content. One of the players showed police a string of messages from Jackson extending more than 300 consecutive days.

The lawsuit against Jackson is currently on hold until the criminal investigation focused on him is complete, court records showed.