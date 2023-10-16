TACOMA — An expert in forensic pathology testified Monday that Manuel Ellis likely would have lived if not for the actions of Tacoma police officers, three of whom are on trial in Pierce County Superior Court for Ellis’s death.

Dr. Roger Mitchell, former chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., affirmed ex-Pierce County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Clark’s ruling that Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died by homicide from oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint, during questioning by special prosecutor Patty Eakes last week.

Officers Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher “Shane” Burbank, 38, are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine, 34, is charged with first-degree manslaughter. All three have pleaded not guilty, are free on bail and remain employed by the Tacoma Police Department on paid leave.

The officers’ lawyers have seized on Clark’s preliminary autopsy report, which noted a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in Ellis’ system, as an alternative explanation for how he died.

“The fight is what killed him,” Mitchell testified on Monday, the start of the trial’s third week, under cross-examination from Burbank’s lawyer Brett Purtzer.

“He killed himself by resisting,” Purtzer snapped back. Audible gasps filled the courtroom gallery. Judge Bryan Chushcoff instructed the jury to disregard Purtzer’s remark.

But that was just the beginning of defense attorneys taking aim at Mitchell’s testimony and motives. Collins’ lawyer, Jared Ausserer, called out Mitchell for describing himself on social media as “an advocate.”

Mitchell, who is Black, said he is indeed an advocate for finding public health solutions to problems that have disproportionately affected Black Americans. He acknowledged having said it’s important to teach the new generation of Black physicians to “stand up against white supremacy.”

Mitchell, who produces a podcast about deaths in police custody, said he wasn’t aware of a racial element to the charges against the officers and testified that his podcast doesn’t exclusively focus on the deaths of Black men.

Ausserer questioned Mitchell about his compensation from the Washington state attorney general for his work and testimony in the case. Mitchell said he expects to total between $35,000 and $40,000.

Mitchell spent most of the morning being questioned by special prosecutor Patty Eakes about medical findings that led him to conclude the struggle with officers killed Ellis. Key among them was the presence of acidosis, a condition indicative of insufficient oxygen.

People experiencing low oxygen instinctively seek to breathe, and heavy breathing is the body’s natural cure for acidosis, Mitchell said. Ellis, pressed against the ground as he lay on his stomach, couldn’t find a position that allowed him to breathe, Mitchell testified.

Ausserer questioned Mitchell about “excited delirium,” a controversial term that law enforcement — and some medical examiners — sometimes use to describe people in a mental health crisis or suspected of being on drugs who inexplicably die, usually in the presence of police. Major medical and psychiatric organizations have rejected excited delirium as a myth, Mitchell testified.

“The cases that have been attributed to excited delirium are cases that often have other restraint-related issues that have not been diagnosed as restraint-related issues,” Mitchell testified.

He answered directly when he was asked what caused Ellis’s death.

“It’s him being beat up that caused his death,” Mitchell testified.

Rankine’s lawyer, Mark Conrad, asked Mitchell whether he drew his conclusions from “circumstantial evidence.”

Mitchell said his conclusion — that restraint caused Ellis to be denied sufficient oxygen — was based on a number of factors: Ellis being placed in a prone position, his handcuffed hands hogtied to his feet, with a spit hood on his head; the presence of food and blood in his airways; and documentation at the scene that Ellis’ heart rate and breathing gradually deteriorated.

Last week two eyewitnesses characterized the officers as the aggressors in the struggle with Ellis. Defense lawyers for the officers have said it was Ellis who acted aggressively toward the officers, prompting them to respond.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday when the prosecution is expected to call a forensic audio expert to testify.