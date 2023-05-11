Times Watchdog stories dig deep to hold power accountable, right wrongs and create change. This work is made possible by The Seattle Times Investigative Journalism Fund. Donate today to support watchdog journalism in our community.

TACOMA — Former Sumner High boys basketball coach Jake Jackson pleaded not guilty Thursday to sexually abusing six players from his team, as his alleged victims and their families looked on.

Jackson, 35, wearing a dark suit and accompanied by his attorney and wife, faces an array of felony and misdemeanor charges, including third-degree child rape, based on allegations and social media messages with the boys when they were between 14 and 16 years old.

More than 70 parents and teens packed the Pierce County Superior Court gallery, hanging a banner in the back of the courtroom reading, “We believe the boys,” with the purple and gold Spartan image of Sumner High.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Craig Adams ordered Jackson to be taken into custody pending a $25,000 bond. If he makes bail, Jackson was ordered to home confinement with an ankle-monitoring device, and to have no contact anyone 18 years or younger, except his own children.

Jackson’s accusers and their families have expressed frustration that the Pierce County prosecuting attorney’s office elected to charge Jackson by summons, rather than arrest, allowing him to remain free until Thursday’s arraignment. Prosecuting attorney Mary Robnett’s spokesman, Adam Faber, said the office commonly allows defendants accused of sex crimes to appear in court on a summons in lieu of arrest.

The allegations against Jackson, who was hired by Sumner High to coach basketball in 2016 but not as a teacher, shocked the town of 10,000 east of Tacoma.

Jackson’s energetic style and connections in the college and professional basketball worlds elevated hopes that Sumner High basketball players could make the leap to college scholarships.

Instead, prosecutors allege Jackson leveraged his players’ ambitions, along with gifts and jobs from his father-in-law’s sports apparel business, to exercise control over them and ultimately subject them to sexual abuse, according to court records.

Last year in the days before the school year began, boys told Sumner police detectives that Jackson was a persistent presence in their mobile phone apps. Two of the boys reported unbroken streaks of 300 or more days when Jackson had contacted them, according to charging documents.

Each of the boys said Jackson shared nude photos of himself over the mobile app Snapchat, which features messages that can disappear after 10 seconds, and solicited nude photos of the boys as well, according to charging documents. Two boys told police the abuse escalated. One said Jackson masturbated in front of him in a walk-in shoe closet at Jackson’s Lake Tapps home.

Another boy told detectives Jackson compelled him to engage in mutual oral sex at least 10 times and intercourse once in the same closet, charging documents said.

Police executed seven search warrants, including social media histories of Jackson and some of the boys, as well as a swatch of carpet from Jackson’s shoe closet to be analyzed for DNA.

The requests to Snapchat, however, failed to yield worthwhile evidence because Jackson and the boys used settings that made the images they shared irretrievable, according to charging documents.

DNA evidence from three stains in Jackson’s closet revealed the presence of Jackson’s DNA with certainty, the charging documents said. But forensic analysis at the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab provided only “limited support” that any of the DNA came from the boy who claimed he was raped in the closet, according to charging documents.

In all, Jackson faces felony charges of child rape in the third degree, sexual misconduct with a minor in the first degree, two counts of third-degree child molestation, and five counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, as well as a single misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

If Jackson is convicted, he could face up to five years in prison for each of the felony counts and up to one year in jail for the misdemeanor.

The Sumner Bonney-Lake School District twice received complaints about Jackson’s persistent contact with his players, in 2018 and 2020, but failed to remove him, The Seattle Times reported last month.

In September, after the Sumner Police Department publicly announced its investigation into Jackson, the school district placed Jackson on leave and barred him from district property, except the grade school his children attend. Jackson remained employed by the school district for five more weeks until he resigned.

Two players and their families have sued Jackson and his father-in-law’s Puyallup-based athletic apparel firm, Sterling Athletics. In court filings, lawyers for Sterling Athletics have denied the allegations. Bertha Fitzer, one of the lawyers representing Sterling Athletics, declined to comment. The lawsuits against Jackson are on hold pending the outcome of his criminal case.

After The Times reported on prior complaints to the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District involving Jackson, four families filed notices of intent to sue, accusing administrators of failing to protect their children after it was aware of complaints about Jackson’s behavior.

Jackson coached four seasons at Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor before he was hired by Sumner High. To date, police have heard no specific allegations against Jackson from his previous job.

