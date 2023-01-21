A Saturday morning house fire killed two adults and their three children in a rural area southwest of Olympia, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors called to report the fire around 6:30 a.m. and firefighters found the house “completely engulfed in flames” with five people inside, according to the sheriff’s office. The home was on Sherman Valley Road Southwest near the Capitol State Forest.

One girl, a family friend, escaped the fire without serious injuries, said spokesperson Lt. Cameron Simper. Authorities have not yet released the names and ages of the victims.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, but so far have “no indication it’s criminal,” Simper said.

“We are saddened by this loss of life and the impact that this will have on family members and the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”