The wild sideways-pelting rain of Sunday night and Monday morning may be gone, but the wind is on its way.

Along the coast and our large bodies of water, gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour Monday, according to Mary Butwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Seattle and other interior areas could see gusts of 25 to 30 mph with perhaps an occasional 40 mph gust, she said.

In addition to the rain and thunderstorms. We have wind…

Expect windy conditions area wide. Areas along the water will experience the strongest gusts. Power outages and tree damage are possible. #wawx pic.twitter.com/4x2wP7nIPV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 4, 2022

The Sunday night front that brought 3.5 inches of rain to the Olympic Peninsula, 1.5 to 2 inches to the coast, .5 to 1 inch of rain to Seattle and just under 1.5 inches to Bremerton has passed over us and is now working its way through the Cascade Mountains, Butwin said.

In its wake, thunderstorms and sometimes heavy but scattered showers are expected throughout Western Washington all day Monday. Wind advisories are in place for parts of the region, and downed trees and power outages could follow, Butwin said.