More than 50 thrill-seekers, seemingly with no fear of heights, eased themselves over the side of the U.S. Bancorp Tower in downtown Portland on Saturday and rappelled down most of the skyscraper’s 536 feet.

The adventure was part of a fundraising event called “Rappel for a Purpose.” It helps raise money for Northwest Battle Buddies, an organization that gives professionally trained service dogs to veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder and helps them to regain their freedom and independence.

Participants each raised at least $2,000 to strap on a harness and rappel down the side of the building known as Big Pink, with 87-year-old Gary Cummings among them.

“I thought it would be fun,” Cummings said nonchalantly after returning to street level. “People were wishing me good luck, and I would say ‘I don’t want any luck involved in this thing.’”

Cummings, who raised around $5,000 and will donate the net proceeds to Portland-based mountaineering education nonprofit Mazamas, is no stranger to scaling large formations.

He began hiking with the Mazamas in 1950, completing its Basic Climbing Education Program in 1960 and Intermediate Climbing School in 1961. He became a climb leader in 1963 and retired in July from the Advanced Rock committee and course.

Advertising

His recent climbs include Mount Hubris and the southeast corner route at Beacon Rock State Park at age 79. He celebrated his 80th birthday by climbing Monkey Face at Smith Rock.

“I believe that the object of leading and teaching is to benefit others,” he said. “I strive to do that by creating a safe, welcoming space for learning and enjoying what we are doing together in the classroom or on crags and mountains.”

Whether boulders or buildings, Cummings, who had a group of family and friends downtown cheering him on during his descent, said he doesn’t plan to hang up his climbing boots anytime soon.

“I’d like to do it until I’m 90.”