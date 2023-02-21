An avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth is believed to have killed three people and injured another, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

The number of known fatalities and injuries may change, though initial reports indicate the avalanche on Sunday involved a group of six backcountry travelers, said the center’s forecast director, Dennis D’Amico.

The three people are presumed dead after being buried in the slide, according to the avalanche center. Search and rescue workers evacuated another person who was hurt.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and coordinating search and rescue efforts.

No information was immediately available about the two other people in the group, or exactly when and where the avalanche occurred, D’Amico said.

The center predicted moderate and low avalanche danger Sunday for the zone that includes Colchuck Peak. The danger is high above tree line Tuesday.

“We are still gathering information, working with law enforcement and search and rescue to try to piece this story together,” D’Amico said.

The avalanche center was informed of the incident by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and will release more information Tuesday evening, he said.

The deaths, if confirmed, are the first resulting from a Washington avalanche this winter.

The avalanche appears to be the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2020-21 season, when four people were killed in an avalanche in Utah’s backcountry, according to a database that tracks avalanche accidents. That season, three climbers were killed in an Alaska avalanche and three died in a Colorado avalanche.

Washington hasn’t had a fatal avalanche involving more than two people in several years. In 2014, two guides and four clients died on Mount Rainier after falling more than 3,000 feet; avalanche experts say they likely were swept down by an avalanche. Three people were killed in 2012 at the out-of-bounds Tunnel Creek ski run near Stevens Pass.

The 2021-22 season in Washington saw one fatal avalanche when an Issaquah man died after he was buried with five other backcountry skiers in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain.

Seattle Times staff reporter Paige Cornwell contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.