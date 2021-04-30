Three people were injured in at least two separate shootings in Lake City and Seattle’s Central District Thursday evening, according to Seattle police.

Police were sent to the 12500 block of 27th Avenue Northeast after getting reports that a man had been shot.

They arrived and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, police said, and is in stable condition.

Witnesses told officers the shooter approached the victim’s RV and fired a single shot through the open door.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a nearby hospital reported a second gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room in a personal vehicle.

That person did not immediately provide information about how or where the shooting happened, but the two incidents may be related, police said.

Advertising

About two hours later, multiple people called 911 to report a drive-by shooting in a restaurant parking lot near 23rd Avenue and East Jefferson Street.

Police found a single victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. The 52-year-old man was transported by Seattle Fire Department medics to Harborview Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, police said on their blotter.

Witnesses to that shooting said people arrived in a vehicle, shot multiple times at the victim and then fled.

Detectives are investigating the shootings and are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.