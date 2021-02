Three people were hurt, including a woman with critical injuries, in an RV fire in Fremont Sunday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that crews responded to an RV on fire at Leary Way Northwest and Northwest 43rd Street at about 9:30 a.m.

The fire was extinguished a short time later. Crews treated two people on the scene: a man who was in stable condition, and a woman in critical condition.

The fire department said a third person was taken to a hospital by a bystander.