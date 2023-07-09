Three men were killed in a highway collision in Federal Way early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A car and a box truck were going north on Interstate 5 just before 4 a.m. when the two collided, according to a State Patrol memo. The car, identified as a 2001 Acura Integra, was going fast so the truck driver tried to swerve onto the right shoulder of the highway to avoid a crash, the memo said.

The Acura ended up hitting the truck on the side of I-5, State Trooper Rick Johnson said in a tweet.

As of Sunday morning, the reason why the Acura had veered off course remained under investigation, Johnson said. The State Patrol memo noted drugs or alcohol could be involved, but did not say which driver or what substances.

The three men in the Acura — two 25-year-olds and a 27-year-old — died at the scene. The truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

At least part of the highway was blocked off for about three hours while officials cleared the area, but has since reopened.

No further information about the collision was immediately available.