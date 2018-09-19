Two-car crash closed Lakewood Avenue in both directions.

Three children are in critical condition at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma after a collision near Lakewood, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

The two-car crash involved one vehicle with one occupant and another with four or five occupants, including the children, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Jenny Weeks. At least one of the vehicles rolled, Weeks said.

Weeks did not know the children’s ages. No one else was taken to the hospital, Weeks said.

Lakewood Avenue was closed in both directions beginning at about 6:30 p.m., according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue. Lakewood Police are investigating the crash, Weeks said.