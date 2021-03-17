Three young people were killed in a crash on Sunrise Drive on Bainbridge Island on Tuesday evening, the Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday.

Their vehicle had been traveling south on Sunrise Drive when it went off the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over, the Bainbridge Island Police Department said in a news release.

The three occupants of the vehicle, identified by police as Bainbridge High School students, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Initial investigation indicates that speed was most likely a factor leading to the collision,” police said.

Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis identified the three students as Marina Miller, 14, Hannah Wachsman, 16, and Hazel Kleiner, 14. The three were Bainbridge Island residents, he said.

Crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Sunrise Drive at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.