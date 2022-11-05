Crews are working Saturday to restore power to tens of of thousands of customers up and down Western Washington, after pounding winds left their mark in downed trees and branches that toppled into yards, roads and electrical wires.

Snohomish County PUD reported that more than 190,000 of its customers lost power around midnight, and that by early Saturday, the lights were back on for almost 30,000 of them.

The fallout from the wind surge and the scale of the cleanup is becoming more apparent in the light of day on residential streets.

But overnight, scattered intersections were off limits because of downed tree limbs or other debris.

Some major roads remain shut down. For example, downed trees forced the closure of U.S. Highway 2 between milepost 38 at Eagle Falls and milepost 50 of the Old Cascade Highway in Skykomish. There is not an estimated time for reopening, according to state transportation officials.

Seattle City Light crews worked Friday night to bring neighborhood after neighborhood back on line, as thousands lost power — but not on the scale of what Snohomish PUD is working through Saturday morning.

Scattered outages are still being reported by City Light. For instance, the utility says outages in Lake Forest Park and the Echo Lake area area affecting more than 6,800 customers.

Among the outages City Light reported working through Friday night into Saturday: 4,800 customers in the Olympic Hills and Lake City, almost 3,700 in View Ridge and Wedgwood, 6,700 in North Capitol Hill and Eastlake, and 13,800 in the Rainier Beach, Dunlap, Lake Ridge and Skyway.

