Crews are working to restore power to 250,000 to 300,000 customers up and down Western Washington on Saturday, after pounding winds left their mark in downed trees and branches that toppled into yards, roads and electrical wires.

Snohomish County PUD reported that more than 190,000 of its customers lost power around midnight, and that by early Saturday, the lights were back on for almost 30,000 of them.

Puget Sound Energy on Saturday morning said more than 100,000 customers were still without power in its service areas in King, Thurston, Whatcom, Kitsap and Skagit counties.

Along with the wind and rain, PSE noted on its website that saturated soil had contributed, as is commonly the case in major outages. The saturated ground can destabilize trees, and they become vulnerable to tipping over.

The fallout from the wind surge and the scale of the cleanup will become more apparent after sunrise.

But overnight, scattered intersections were off limits because of downed tree limbs or scattered debris.

Some major roads remain shut down. For example, downed trees forced the closure of U.S. Highway 2 between milepost 38 at Eagle Falls and milepost 50 of the Old Cascade Highway in Skykomish. There is not an estimated time for reopening, according to state transportation officials.

Seattle City Light crews worked Friday night to bring neighborhood after neighborhood back on line, as thousands lost power — but not on the scale of what Snohomish PUD is working through Saturday morning.

Scattered outages are still being reported by City Light. For instance, the utility says outages in Lake Forest Park and the Echo Lake area affecting more than 6,800 customers.

Among the outages City Light reported working through Friday night into Saturday: 4,800 customers in the Olympic Hills and Lake City, almost 3,700 in View Ridge and Wedgwood, 6,700 in North Capitol Hill and Eastlake, and 13,800 in the Rainier Beach, Dunlap, Lake Ridge and Skyway.

The National Weather Service says winds peaked late Friday, with gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour along some parts of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Here are the most recent wind gusts. Winds peaked late Friday evening and have begun to ease. Damaging winds should be over but it will remain windy in spots this morning, especially over the north Sound. #wawx pic.twitter.com/GlulU34pjU — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 5, 2022

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow and high winds at Blewett, White and Stevens passes Saturday morning, while Snoqualmie Pass was receiving a mix of rain and snow. All of the passes are open.

The weather service says the heaviest rain has ended, but conditions will remain cool and showery through the weekend with snow in the mountains. Snow levels on Saturday will be around 2,000 feet.

Flood watches remain in effect through Saturday afternoon across much of Western Washington. The upper reaches of most mainstem rivers crested overnight or are expected to crest Saturday morning. By Saturday night, the weather service says all rivers are expected to be receding.

This story will be updated.