About 2,600 customers in the Wallingford and Fremont neighborhoods were still without power late Wednesday morning due to an outage, according to Seattle City Light.
City Light said crews are responding and that the cause is under investigation.
The outage, which began around 10:32 a.m., initially cut power to around 6,000 customers.
The estimated time for restoration is 2 p.m., the utility said.
